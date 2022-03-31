ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razzies ‘still discussing’ worst Bruce Willis performance award amid backlash

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 2 days ago

The family of Bruce Willis announced Wednesday that a diagnosis with the brain disorder aphasia is effectively ending his career — so it would seem inappropriate to make him the butt of bad movie jokes.

However, the Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) has announced that they are “still discussing” awarding the 67-year-old with the snarky “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie” despite his illness.

The Razzies are known for being the antithesis of the Oscars — giving out statuettes for the worst performances of the year. The “Die Hard” legend is nominated eight times — for eight separate movies released in 2021 — in his own category.

Following the reveal of the “Pulp Fiction” actor’s devastating diagnosis, the anti-awards body tweeted out, “The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family.”

The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family.

The organization’s apparent choice to not immediately cancel the award category garnered a great deal of backlash on social media, with one commenter writing : “Maybe instead you should delete your account and while you’re at it, cancel your smug and artless awards program.”

Another Twitter critic added , “Ya’ll really should’ve just not said anything,” while another social media watchdog chimed in with a simple, “f——–k you.”

Meanwhile, Razzies co-founders John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy told IndieWire , “We are truly sorry to hear about Willis’ diagnosis, of which we were unaware until the story broke earlier today.”

They continued in their statement, “In Willis’ defense, perhaps his reps should not have let him do such a high volume of work in so short a time. We offer our best wishes to Bruce and his family.”

However, just a short while later, Wilson released another statement to the outlet: “We are still discussing how to handle the news about Willis’ diagnosis and will get back to you.”

He also explained that the Razzies didn’t know of Willis’ condition at the time of the nominations and they became aware of his diagnosis for the first time on March 30 along with the rest of the world.

The Post has reached out to the Razzies for comment.

Aphasia is a medical condition that can affect someone’s ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.

The “Moonlighting” actor’s family posted the same statement to each of their Instagram accounts regarding Willis’ condition.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” their captions read, adding that he will be “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” continued the statement. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

New York Post
Popculture

Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis' Birthday With Sweet Post

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continue to prove that they're the friendliest exes in Hollywood. On Saturday, Moore marked her ex-husband's birthday by sharing a tribute to him on Instagram. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Moore and Willis, who share three adult daughters together, first wed in 1987. They later separated in 1998 and their divorce was finalized in 2000.
Jared Leto
Bruce Willis
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
Page Six

Kevin Smith apologizes for ‘petty’ Bruce Willis comments after aphasia diagnosis

Kevin Smith feels like an “a–hole” for “petty” comments he once made about Bruce Willis, whose family revealed he has aphasia. “Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read,” Smith tweeted Wednesday in response to the news of Willis’ diagnosis, referencing the 2010 action-comedy that he directed and the actor starred in.
Variety

John Travolta, Haley Joel Osment Share Tributes to Co-Star Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. Bruce Willis’ “The Sixth Sense” co-star Haley Joel Osment and director M. Night Shyamalan both took to social media to praise the actor after he announced on March 30 that he’s stepping away from the profession following an aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate. Osment had his acting breakthrough in the 1999 supernatural thriller “The Sixth Sense,” which grossed $672 million worldwide and earned six Academy Award nominations. Osment was Oscar-nominated for supporting actor. “It’s been difficult to find the right words...
EW.com

M. Night Shyamalan says Bruce Willis will always be a 'hero' after family reveals his aphasia diagnosis

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. M. Night Shyamalan, who directed Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Glass, and a brief scene in Split, is one of many former collaborators coming out to salute him after his family made his aphasia diagnosis public this week.
ComicBook

Razzie Awards Reverses Decision, Rescinds Bruce Willis Award After All

While the origins of the Razzie Awards came as an opportunity to playfully mock the major awards system, recent years have seen movie fans turning on the annual event, citing that the playfulness has left the organization and its intentions feel more malicious, which includes their recent decision to include an entire category devoted to the "Worst Performance By Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie." With Willis' family revealing earlier this week that he was retiring from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia, which is a language disorder caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate, the Razzies initially earned backlash for claiming he was "going out with a bang," though has since announced it was retroactively removing the category and award.
New York Post

