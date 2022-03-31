ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Nick Kyrgios gets ‘tipsy’ with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after Miami Open meltdown

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 2 days ago

Miami hasn’t been all work and no play for Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian tennis star, who will compete Thursday with teammate Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles semifinals at the Miami Open, appeared to enjoy some downtime with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi — one day after his epic on-court meltdown.

In a series of Instagram Stories from Wednesday, the couple — whose relationship became public in late 2021 — checked out the Mexican restaurant Bakan, where they appeared to dine on tacos and enjoy cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxeeN_0evLxIqq00
Costeen Hatzi and boyfriend Nick Kyrgios step out in Miami on Wednesday, March 30, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAJYI_0evLxIqq00
After Hatzi wrote, “Mmmm tequila,” on her Instagram Story, Kyrgios replied, “Litty Litty”

“Mmmm tequila,” Hatzi captioned one post, which featured Kyrgios sipping a beverage. He then re-shared the clip on his page, writing, “Litty Litty.”

Later in the day Wednesday, Hatzi posted a trio of snaps from their afternoon outing on Instagram, with Kyrgios commenting, “My beautiful Queen 👑 I’m still tipsy 😮😂😍.”

Kyrgios’ time in Miami this week has been eventful, to say the least. During his men’s singles match Tuesday against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, Kyrgios smashed his racket and had heated words with chair umpire Carlos Bernardes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOrEB_0evLxIqq00
Kyrgios competes at the Miami Open on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGlzJ_0evLxIqq00
Kyrgios during his men’s singles match against Jannik Sinner on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Although the tennis world is still buzzing about his recent on-court theatrics, Kyrgios is keeping his focus on his future with Hatzi.

Earlier this month, the couple appeared together during a television interview in Australia, with Kyrgios catching Hatzi off-guard over the comment, “until the little ones come.”

Kyrgios, who had a messy split from Chiara Passari last fall, has made it clear on multiple occasions he’s head-over-heels for Hatzi, the founder of Casa Amor Interiors. In fact, he revealed on the “Life Uncut” podcast in February that Hatzi is “the one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnNng_0evLxIqq00
Kyrgios called Hatzi his “beautiful queen” in the comments of her Instagram post on Wednesday, adding, “I’m still tipsy,” with a laughing-crying face emoji
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9dfV_0evLxIqq00
Kyrgios and Hatzi’s relationship became public in late 2021

With Kyrgios set to take the court Thursday afternoon, perhaps Hatzi will be in the stands cheering him on to a possible finals appearance.

