ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County guaranteed income program begins accepting applications

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N59sp_0evLxEJw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZBvW_0evLxEJw00
Applications open for LA County guaranteed income program 05:26

The application window opened Thursday for Los Angeles County's new guaranteed income program.

The program will provide 1,000 randomly selected residents with $1,000 a month for three years.

To qualify for the "Breathe: LA County's Guaranteed Income Program," people must be at least 18 years old, have a household income under $56,000 for a single person or $96,000 for a family of four and have experienced negative impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will receive the money through a debit card, and there are no strings attached or conditions to the income.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell formally opened the application period Thursday with a launch event at Community Coalition headquarters in South L.A. Dozens of residents lined up to apply.

"The pandemic hit me pretty hard, you know, it would do some help for me," Marshall Bell told CBSLA.

"We all know what we have experienced these last two years, a dual pandemic, both public health and economic, and quite frankly, it has hit communities the hardest who were already suffering and having challenges making ends meet month to month," Mitchell told CBSLA.

The program was approved by the board of supervisors in May of 2021.

"There's so much bureaucracy, there's so many systems that stay away from the help and the people that need it the most," Community Coalition Associate Director Carlos Leon said.

The L.A. County Poverty Alleviation Initiative will oversee the program, and a research team from the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Guaranteed Income Research will randomly select qualified applicants. The team will also study long-term impacts the income has on residents' economic wellbeing.

The pilot program is based on a similar program in Stockton, California, that has been praised for its success.

The city of L.A. introduced a guaranteed basic income program , called BIG:LEAP, last year. Long Beach , Compton and El Monte have also launched similar programs.

Residents interested in applying can click here . Information is also available by calling 213-342-1003. The deadline for applications is April 13.

Comments / 3

CBS LA
CBS LA

102K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

33M+

Views

Related
CBS LA

LA County Applications For Rent Relief Due By March 31

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tenants and landlords in need of help to pay the rent have less than two weeks to submit an application for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to submit an application immediately, as they will not be accepted after March 31. 🚨🚨📢📢Less than two weeks to apply for rent relief! Was at @WELAYMCA to explain how you can apply. Go to https://t.co/B1jaZDaRc4 and apply by 3/31! pic.twitter.com/R5O0okTrBj — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) March 18, 2022 Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles-area tenants are estimated to be behind on rent, but have not applied for assistance....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
City
El Monte, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Bell
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Income#Poverty#Basic Income#Community Coalition#Cbsla
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy