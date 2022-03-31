ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

'Putin is evil': Ukrainian woman, 20, who documented life in a bomb shelter in viral TikTok videos tearfully reveals her 18-year-old brother has been killed by Russian forces after she fled to Italy

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A Ukrainian woman who earned viral fame on TikTok for documenting her family's life in a bomb shelter during Russia's invasion has successfully evacuated to Italy — but, she revealed in a new video, her 18-year-old brother didn't make it.

Valeria Shashenok, 20, has racked up more than a million followers on the app, while sharing stories of her life underground after her home was bombed by Russian forces.

Two weeks ago, she left her parents behind in Chernihiv - a city in northern Ukraine that's been heavily bombed by Russian forces - and travelled alone through Poland and Germany to a host family in Italy.

But while she is safely living as a refugee, she tearfully revealed on Wednesday that her younger brother did not survive the attacks.

'Vladimir Putin killed my 18 years old brother in Ukraine while Russian people worry about closure McDonald [sic],' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQ6is_0evLwb2E00
Valeria Shashenok, 20, who went viral for documenting her life in a bomb shelter in Ukraine, said her brother has been killed by Russian forces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nXnX_0evLwb2E00
'Vladimir Putin killed my 18 years old brother in Ukraine while Russian people worry about closure McDonald [sic],' she wrote
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUjI9_0evLwb2E00
Valeria wrote that she couldn't stop crying and didn't want to believe it was true
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3OEh_0evLwb2E00
'I love u, bro,' she captioned the video, which has already been viewed more than 7.2 million times. 'Putin is evil'

I love u, bro🖤 Putin is an evil

Valeria shared a tearful selfie on TikTok, apparently taken not long after she got the tragic news.

She also included several photos of her brother, whose name she didn't share, including one of them as small children.

Valeria wrote that she couldn't stop crying and didn't want to believe it was true.

'I love u, bro,' she captioned the video, which has already been viewed more than 7.2 million times. 'Putin is an evil.'

The horrific news came just as Valeria was making the most of her new life in Italy, which she had escaped to with the help of a New York woman who connected her to an Italian family who would take her in.

She had shared videos of herself eating pasta, visiting Rome, and even meeting the mayor of Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RYie_0evLwb2E00
She recently evacuated Ukraine and is now living as a refugee with an Italian family in Milan 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dy8HW_0evLwb2E00
She has shared videos from her time in Italy, a stark contrast to her life in a bomb shelter at home 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HOhl_0evLwb2E00

Earlier this month, Valeria escaped to Poland, travelling from Chernihiv to Kyiv to Lviv. From Lviv, she travelled 10 hours on a train to Przemyśl standing up all the way.

Once in Poland, she travelled seven hours by train to Lodz, before getting another two hour train to Warsaw where she was able to reunite with her best friend.

She stayed in Warsaw for a few nights, sleeping on a mat in a refugee center with dozens of others.

During her time in the Polish capital, Valeria drank the 'cheapest coffee in the world' volunteered with Ukrainian children and took photos of other refugees.

While in Warsaw she was unable to get on a flight because she didn't have her passport, having fled Ukraine with just one bag of 'pants and her camera'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGAWR_0evLwb2E00
She has now shared clips from her daily life in Milan, which has included meeting the mayor (pictured) eating an 'Italian diet' with her friends and visiting Rome
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjIli_0evLwb2E00
Earlier this month, Valeria escaped to Poland, travelling from Chernihiv to Kyiv to Lviv. Pictured is a refugee center she stayed in 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3HCg_0evLwb2E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbDHk_0evLwb2E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wprvo_0evLwb2E00
Valeria also shared snaps from inside a refugee center in Berlin - were there was useful things including toothpaste and German chocolate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsigm_0evLwb2E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eD7Os_0evLwb2E00
Keeping in good humor, Valeria has also joked there a 'restaurant for refugees' that serves 'good soup'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O7Lt_0evLwb2E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuOrr_0evLwb2E00
Travelling in style! From Lviv, she travelled 10 hours on a train to Przemyśl standing up all the way

Eventually, she was able to get a bus from Warsaw to Berlin, before getting on another bus in Berlin and making the 25 hour journey to Milan.

Her life in Milan appears charmed, although she has shared that it's hard to think about her parents in Ukraine.

One TikTok video shows her making coffee with the caption: 'Point of view. You made a coffee in Italy during the war in Ukraine and always think about your family that live in the bunker.'

Earlier videos recorded when she was living in the bunker showed her joking that she imagined she was in Italy after cooking pasta, as well as describing her underground shelter as a 'five star hotel' and her mother as a 'Michelin starred chef'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIIrg_0evLwb2E00
Once in Poland, she travelled seven hours by train to Lodz, before getting another two hour train to Warsaw - where she was able to reunite with her best friend. She is pictured on the Ukraine border

In recent clips, Valeria shared her 'favorite things in her Italian kitchen' including a 'very cozy balcony', 'glasses of wine near the sink, cigarettes, vintage cupboards with 'cute dishes', and Italian cookies for breakfast.

She also revealed a typical day involves 'coffee in the morning with her Italian dad', visiting the Ukrainian embassy where 'everybody hates each other', pasta with her best friend, and dinner with Italian friends.

Last week, she met the mayor of Milan. They discussed the Russian invasion and travelled to Rome to appear on Italian TV.

Other clips show her trying on clothes that have been donated, including a dress she jokes is 'perfect for a date with an old rich man' and clothes for a 78-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rgxx_0evLwb2E00
Not a typical influencer haul!  Other clips show her trying on clothes that have been donated, including a dress she jokes is 'perfect for a date with an old rich man' (right) and clothes for a 78-year-old 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CdTQ_0evLwb2E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsMWp_0evLwb2E00
Other donated clothes were 'perfect for a date with a sugar daddy' Valeria joked

Valeria found viral fame after recording herself inside a bomb shelter.

Her videos included one in which she is woken up by her father, who jokingly calls her a 'fat pig.' In another, she says she 'follows her mum around all day while she cooks.'

In yet another clip, the photographer says that her dog 'doesn't understand why they now live underground'. She also jokingly describes a standing tub as a 'jacuzzi for hot girls' and says that she pretends she punches Putin when hitting a punch bag.

She also filmed trips outside, including to the supermarket where most of the shelves are stripped bare.

Heartbreaking footage also shows cities in the country reduced to rubble - including the local cinema and many homes.

Social media has been used by President Zelensky and ordinary Ukrainians to expose the brutality of the conflict - but also by pro-Kremlin propagandists to spread disinformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GjRb_0evLwb2E00
Sharing images from inside a refugee center, Valeria also joked they sleep in  a 'big bedroom where everyone love Putin' and there's a shower that she jokes is a 'jacuzzi for hot Ukrainian refugees'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7zUE_0evLwb2E00

The Chinese-owned app, previously dominated by dancing and lip-syncing videos, has proven itself particularly suited to covering the conflict, with its simple editing software allowing users to share footage within seconds of it being filmed - before being shown to millions of young users via its powerful algorithm.

President Zelensky has made substantial use of social media videos to broadcast to the outside world, often while walking around the streets of Kyiv.

In a recent video, on February 26, he slammed 'fake information' that he was telling the army to lay down its weapons, while last week he filmed himself alongside his Cabinet to counter Russian claims he had fled.

Although these videos are usually posted onto Twitter, they are then shared by TikTok users and go on to spread rapidly through the platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMA3m_0evLwb2E00
In a clip  before she jokes a bathing tub is a 'jacuzzi' - she is pictured while living in a bomb shelter in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c38dW_0evLwb2E00
In one clip she cooks pasta to 'pretend she's in Italy' from inside her bomb shelter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykHHC_0evLwb2E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6zjg_0evLwb2E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9621_0evLwb2E00
One video shows a building with no windows left - while another she explains: 'Today, Putin destroyed my house with a rocket while I was in a bomb shelter'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03b5fP_0evLwb2E00

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Diary#Refugees#Ukrainians#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment

Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
WORLD
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
Reuters

German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine at a ‘turning point’, says Zelensky as he warns other nations could wage war if ‘we don’t stop Putin’

Ukraine is now at a “difficult turning point”, President Volodmyr Zelensky has said as he appealed for help from western allies after Russia continued to shell Kyiv and northern Chernihiv despite a pledge to scale back military operations in the cities."If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point,” Mr Zelensky said in a direct appeal to the US during his nightly video address as Russia’s invasion entered a sixth week.He called for more support in the form of tanks, aircraft and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

327K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy