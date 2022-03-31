Five Faves – Magic Artifacts

COLLINSVILLE - Thousands of arrows pointed to the past at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville over the weekend during one of the nation's largest shows of pre-1900 Native American artifacts. Arrowheads, spear points, stone tools and pottery filled every nook and cranny of the large building as visitors to the Illinois State Archaeological Society's 35th annual Prehistoric Artifact Show looked over the displays, had their own artifacts authenticated, and some even went home with precious purchases to add to their own collections. Mike Rappe of Hillsboro purchased a prehistoric stone knife. "Being able to hold something in my hand that no other person held for thousands of years until it was found by somebody is the thrill I get," Rappe said. "The person who made the item needed it to survive and they are amazing tools and an art form."

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO