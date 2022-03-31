ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovemade New Desk Shelf features an upgraded design that triples the shelf space

By Amy Poole
 1 day ago
Work comfortably while enjoying ample storage space with the Grovemade New Desk Shelf. It features an integrated aluminum shelf that spans the full width between the legs. As a result, it more than triples the shelf space of the previous model. Additionally, the Grovemade New Desk Shelf has a 2-legged design,...

