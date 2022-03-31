ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Dead Fest On the Ranch… at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland

musicfestnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Fest On the Ranch… at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland. Skywalker Adventures presents Dead Fest on the Ranch, a one-day overnight camping fest celebrating the music of The Grateful Dead and...

musicfestnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
iheart.com

VIDEO: Florida Man Bit By Shark While Fishing on Beach

While fishing at New Smyrna Beach recently, a man was bitten by a shark after getting it stuck on a sandbar and trying to move it by hand. The scene was caught by a beachgoer onshore. When he grabbed the tail to move the shark from the sandbar, it turned and bit him.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Florida woman returns home after losing legs to COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After months in the hospital, 20-year-old Claire Bridges is finally home. The young St. Petersburg woman suffered complications from Covid-19 and had to get both legs amputated in January. The community now hopes to help her thrive. “She is determined, she is excited to come...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Camping#The Grateful Dead#The Allman Brothers Band
Thrillist

This Seaside City Is Like the New Orleans of Florida

Hugging the Gulf Coast and flanked by sandy beaches so snow-white the shore looks like a balmy blizzard, Pensacola—the westernmost city on the Florida panhandle—often gets overshadowed by its well-trod compatriots: your Miamis, your Tampas, your Orlandos. But what it lacks in Mickey Mouse and South Beach (which frankly might be for the best), it more than makes up for in vibes that conjure dreams of New Orleans or even Salem, Massachusetts—all while Navy jets soar dramatically overhead.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Wichita Eagle

Angler dies in fishing tournament after boats slam into each other, GA officials say

Two boats involved in fishing tournaments collided on the Flint River in Georgia on March 19, killing one of the boat drivers. A 2022 Xpress Center console boat and a 2001 Stratos bass boat collided in the area of the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge, a city about 40 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
ACCIDENTS
WESH

Free Fall manufacturer said there was 'no need' for seat belt on ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Different groups of people have been inspecting the Free Fall ride since last week's accident that claimed the life of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. As WESH 2 Investigates previously reported, the seat where he was sitting, was found with the shoulder harness "still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped." But ride experts we talked with say, it's likely the harness opened, and then snapped back into a closed position.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Murder suspect on the loose in Lake City is from Tampa, police says

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police have gathered new details on the search for a murder suspect. According to deputies, the suspect is from the Tampa area. Officers learned that 25-year-old Katrell Hubbard was in the area and wanted in Hillsborough County.  . On Wednesday, officers tried to...
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy