We Salute You: Wayne D. Raup

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sergeant Harold Loveridge of Rensselaer. He served on a hospital ship, transporting hundreds of wounded GIs home from the European Theater. He was also involved in one of the largest Prison of War exchanges with Germany - bringing home 500 POWs back to the United States.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Master Sergeant Jeremy Martelle of Granville. He joined the Air Force in 1991. His service includes time in Operation Desert Storm. He also served in the New York Air National Guard and was deployed to Antarctica and New Zealand.
