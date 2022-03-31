ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

We Salute You: Wayne D. Raup

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Wayne D. Raup. Raup was drafted into...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

We Salute You: Raymond Gadoua

NewsChannel 13 salutes Marine PFC Raymond Gadoua of Cohoes. He joined the military the day after Pearl Harbor, and his service includes time in the Pacific.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Harold Loveridge

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sergeant Harold Loveridge of Rensselaer. He served on a hospital ship, transporting hundreds of wounded GIs home from the European Theater. He was also involved in one of the largest Prison of War exchanges with Germany - bringing home 500 POWs back to the United States.
SOCIETY
WNYT

We Salute You: Jeremy Martelle

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Master Sergeant Jeremy Martelle of Granville. He joined the Air Force in 1991. His service includes time in Operation Desert Storm. He also served in the New York Air National Guard and was deployed to Antarctica and New Zealand.
GRANVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy