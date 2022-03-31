Closings and delays for Thursday, March 31, 2021

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Baltimore County Public Schools has postponed all outdoor athletic events on Thursday afternoon due to severe weather. While outdoor activities are on hold, indoor athletic practices may carry on as scheduled at the discretion of each school’s athletic director, the school district said. UPDATE: All outdoor BCPS athletic events scheduled for this afternoon, March 31, will be postponed due to forecasted severe weather. Indoor practices may continue under the direction of the schools’ athletic director. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) March 31, 2022 The decision comes in response to a round of storms expected to reach the Baltimore metropolitan area late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Keep an eye on the latest forecast with the WJZ First Alert Weather team both on air and online. You can stay ahead of the storm with the CBS Baltimore app. Download it and you’ll receive instant updates and the most accurate forecasts in town.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO