One Piece Odyssey is the next game in the popular manga's ever-expanding spinoff library, and at first glance, it looks like a Straw Hat Pirate take on Dragon Quest. Bandai Namco announced the game earlier today and confirmed a 2022 release date for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Like many popular anime and manga, One Piece already has a massive roster of middling-to-bad tie-in games, but unlike most of them, One Piece Odyssey apparently isn't a generic brawler or fighting game. Instead, it's being pitched as a full-fat JRPG that's been in the works for "many years," which is already more promising than the usual anime fare.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO