U.S. Politics

Jared Kushner set to testify before Jan. 6 committee

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is set to testify...

Mer Ed
3d ago

yep..he'll plead the 5th and have some memory loss. He wouldn't Dare throw any in laws under that bus...ha.

Telet0bb
3d ago

A waste of time, think he'll throw his father in law under the bus? don't think so. he won't tell the truth, just lie.

Joyce Arnold
3d ago

Do they really think that any of the trump clan will tell the truth just because they are under oath

