Staten Island, NY

Staten Island obituaries for March 31, 2022: NYPD officer George Arthur Croake; Korean War Vet Ferdinand Falco remembered

By Alyssa Ammirati
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. George Arthur Croake, 78, of Manasquan, New Jersey has died. A longtime resident of New Dorp, George served in the NYPD for 25 years after serving in the Marine...

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 26, 2022: Colleen Westrenen, retired school teacher, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Colleen Westrenen, 48, of Staten Island, passed away on March 23, 2022. She attended St. Margaret Mary’s, St. John Villa, CSI, and received a B.A. and Master’s Degree of Education. A retired school teacher for the New York City Board of Education, Colleen, was passionate about young readers and specialized as a literacy coach at P.S. 23. She was a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament, an expert jewelry reseller on Mercari. She enjoyed doing crafts with nieces and nephews, gardening, and hiking with the love of her life – her yellow lab, Max. She also loved spending time at her second home in the Poconos and visiting Atlantic City. She donated time, money, and clothing for victims of Hurricane Sandy here in Staten Island Colleen was the wife of 21 years of Jack Westrenen, active FDNY in Staten Island’s Rescue 5 and a survivor of 9/11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 28, 2022: Barbara Porto, para professional at the Hungerford School, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Porto (nee Meaghan), a native Staten Islander, passed away on March 25 at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. She grew up in Richmond before settling down in Great Kills to raise her family. Barbara was cherished wife of Edward, mother of Matthew (Francesca), and Erica Porto. Barbara was employed by the NYC Board of Education as a para professional at the Hungerford School. When she retired, she enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time with her family. She was devoted to her faith and was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church. Her deep faith sustained her during her illness, as well as the incredible care and support she received from her family.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 27, 2022: Robert Parsons, Staten Island Advance photographer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Robert Parsons, a retired Staten Island Advance photographer who documented life across the borough, died March 24. The Toms River, N.J. man was a native Staten Islander who worked for the Advance in the 1970s and 1980s. While with the paper, Parsons covered many major events such as several Democratic and Republican conventions, the Fresh Kills landfill, and crime. He met presidents, dignitaries, sports figures and celebrities, said family. Parsons was also co-owner, with his wife Renate, of the Family Shoppe in Victory Boulard in Castleton Corners.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
