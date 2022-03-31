ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

RPD releases more information regarding Wednesday's search for wanted man

KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCESTER, Minn. - Police have released more information about an incident that prompted a large-scale search Wednesday morning in Rochester. It began at 9:32 a.m. in the 3000...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

KBUR

Authorities searching for wanted man following police chase

Burlington, IA- Authorities are searching for a Burlington man following a car chase. 34-year-old Larry Keith Knotts is wanted by police for Pre-trial violations stemming from original charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with bodily injury. Knotts is also the target of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking investigation in the Burlington area.
BURLINGTON, IA
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
#Rpd#Wanted Man#Rocester
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
WTAJ

Clearfield police searching for man wanted for assault

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Clearfield are searching for a man wanted for assault stemming from an incident that occurred in February. According to a press release, Cody Brown, 30, of Clearfield is wanted for simple assault and other related charges from an incident that happened at Daisy Street on Feb. 25. Police said […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
KIMT

Howard County man killed in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Howard County man is dead after a weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says Henry Ernesto Ajin Toj, 33 of Elma, was driving west on County Road A46 when he went off the road around 7:02 am Saturday, went into the south ditch, then came up to 315th Avenue and went airborne. The Sheriff's Office says the van Ajin Toj was driving hit an electric pole in midair, twisted, and rolled into a field.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake police ask for public's help with weekend assault

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a weekend attack of a female in Clear Lake. It happened around midnight on March 19 in a public parking lot at S. 3rd Street and 1st Avenue. The Clear Lake Police Department says a female victim was assaulted in the parking lot and then taken by private vehicle to seek medical attention for what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman to be sentenced for selling meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is pleading guilty to selling meth to a confidential informant. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Law enforcement says Esser sold meth to an...
MASON CITY, IA
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting on Taylor Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot Wednesday afternoon on Taylor Street. RPD responded to a call for people shooting at each other around 1:30 p.m. on Taylor Street near Love Street. Officers found evidence of shots fired. A short time later, the victim arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to her lower body.
ROCHESTER, NY
WCJB

High Springs police search for man wanted on several charges

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with High Springs Police Department are looking for 34-year-old John Kyle Culp after an incident on Friday. He is wanted for many charges including aggravated fleeing or eluding, resisting with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. “This dealt with a service...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fire release more details regarding house fire in Roanoke Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department release more details regarding the house fire Wednesday at 925 Richmond in the Roanoke Neighborhood of Joplin. A story we brought you live! and first on Wednesday afternoon.  “At 4:11pm, on Wednesday, March 23rd, Joplin Fire units, Metro Emergency Transport System, and Joplin Police Department responded to the area of Richmond Rd and Sheridan...
JOPLIN, MO
KIMT

Man jailed for late-night chase through Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who led state troopers on a chase through Mason City has been sentenced. Jay James Eden, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to eluding and driving while barred. He was arrested in the early morning hours of January 18 a pursuit through many parts of Mason City where law enforcement said Eden failed to obey a stop sign 16 times.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Hanlontown man sentenced for drug and gun crimes

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A man who was arrested after getting stuck on some railroad tracks is sentenced for drug and gun crimes. Lucas Laverne Farris, 27 of Hanlontown, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He's been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must complete the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court program.
HANLONTOWN, IA

