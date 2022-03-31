RPD releases more information regarding Wednesday's search for wanted man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The public is being asked to "be vigilant" after police searched an area in Rochester on Wednesday morning for a possible robbery suspect. Police said they were searching in the area of 30th St. SE. to 50th Ave. SE. "At 9:51 this morning, police received a report...
Burlington, IA- Authorities are searching for a Burlington man following a car chase. 34-year-old Larry Keith Knotts is wanted by police for Pre-trial violations stemming from original charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with bodily injury. Knotts is also the target of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking investigation in the Burlington area.
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Clearfield are searching for a man wanted for assault stemming from an incident that occurred in February. According to a press release, Cody Brown, 30, of Clearfield is wanted for simple assault and other related charges from an incident that happened at Daisy Street on Feb. 25. Police said […]
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Community members in Harlem are rallying together to catch the man who beat a woman and tried to rape her in a street last Friday night. A 43-year-old woman was on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard when the suspect came up to her from behind and […]
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Howard County man is dead after a weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says Henry Ernesto Ajin Toj, 33 of Elma, was driving west on County Road A46 when he went off the road around 7:02 am Saturday, went into the south ditch, then came up to 315th Avenue and went airborne. The Sheriff's Office says the van Ajin Toj was driving hit an electric pole in midair, twisted, and rolled into a field.
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a weekend attack of a female in Clear Lake. It happened around midnight on March 19 in a public parking lot at S. 3rd Street and 1st Avenue. The Clear Lake Police Department says a female victim was assaulted in the parking lot and then taken by private vehicle to seek medical attention for what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is pleading guilty to selling meth to a confidential informant. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Law enforcement says Esser sold meth to an...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot Wednesday afternoon on Taylor Street. RPD responded to a call for people shooting at each other around 1:30 p.m. on Taylor Street near Love Street. Officers found evidence of shots fired. A short time later, the victim arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to her lower body.
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with High Springs Police Department are looking for 34-year-old John Kyle Culp after an incident on Friday. He is wanted for many charges including aggravated fleeing or eluding, resisting with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. “This dealt with a service...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department release more details regarding the house fire Wednesday at 925 Richmond in the Roanoke Neighborhood of Joplin. A story we brought you live! and first on Wednesday afternoon. “At 4:11pm, on Wednesday, March 23rd, Joplin Fire units, Metro Emergency Transport System, and Joplin Police Department responded to the area of Richmond Rd and Sheridan...
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who led state troopers on a chase through Mason City has been sentenced. Jay James Eden, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to eluding and driving while barred. He was arrested in the early morning hours of January 18 a pursuit through many parts of Mason City where law enforcement said Eden failed to obey a stop sign 16 times.
NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A man who was arrested after getting stuck on some railroad tracks is sentenced for drug and gun crimes. Lucas Laverne Farris, 27 of Hanlontown, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He's been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must complete the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court program.
Comments / 0