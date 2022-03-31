ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain police blotter

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Jessica Cantres, 40, 43 Walnut St. Apt. 2A, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, following too closely – non cmv. Isaiah Maldonado, 18, 208 Kelsey St. Flr. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, opeate mv without license. Stanley J. Tomby, 32, 18...

www.newbritainherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

East Hartford woman set to be sentenced in robbery involving man who was drugged in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN - An East Hartford woman is set to be sentenced after she admitted to her role in a robbery that involved drugging a man at a party in New Britain. Makaylarea Amber Perez, 24, was granted a continuance until May 12 following a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. She awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault-intentionally injuring by drug or substance.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New Britain Herald

Former Southington DTC treasurer charged with larceny

SOUTHINGTON – Former Southington Democratic Town Committee Treasurer James Sinclair was arrested Thursday after about $400 in donations to the DTC were not deposited to the group. Police said Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on one count of sixth-degree larceny – a misdemeanor. He is free on a promise...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Middletown, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
New Britain Herald

Jonathan "Jon" Bates

On Dec. 30, 2021, we lost the man we loved as a husband, a son, a brother, a father and a friend. Jonathan "Jon" Bates passed away suddenly; the devastating result of complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 48. Jon was born on March 4, 1973, in New Britain, the second son of the late Gerald D. Bates and the late Judith (Walasiewicz) Bates. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Bates, and several nieces and nephews and was the younger brother of the late Gerald D. Bates, Jr. He is also survived by members of the Salomone family, Nicola and Vittoria Salomone of Watertown, Jeremy Gerrish and Maria Salomone of Torrington, and Brian, Angela, Viviana and Gabriella Barbieri of Watertown.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Kenneth Scheer

Kenneth Scheer, 63, of Berlin, husband of Betsy (Dyson) Scheer, tragically left his loved ones on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A lifelong Berlin resident, he was a graduate of Berlin High School's class of 1976. Continuing his education, Ken graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Impressively passing four difficult testing competencies in one day, he quickly became a Certified Public Accountant, working for many years in the profession. Twenty years ago Ken joined Dyson Associates, the multi-generational family business, as a manufacturer's representative, allowing his father-in-law to retire. Ken was a "Go Getter" with an insatiable drive to succeed. Beyond its appearance during work and through hobbies, it showed brightly as a member of the Berlin Lions Club. Ken worked tirelessly to better his community through outreach programs with the club; most recently during COVID-19 showing appreciation for many first responders. He was a contributor to the Visually Impaired Persons annual fishing tournaments, managed the beer booth at the Berlin Fair, and chaired the Membership Committee. His hard work and dedication earned him many distinctions including Lion of the Year in 2014, Ambassador of Sight in 2015, and Knight of the Blind in 2021.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Antoinette Pietraszewski

Antoinette Pietraszewski, 100, of Colchester, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was the widow of the late John Pietraszewski. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Jozef and Viktoria (Traczyk) Mikolajczyk. She lived most of her life in New Britain, where she raised her family, before moving to Colchester. She helped her husband run the Farmington Avenue Bakery, and she was a member of Holy Cross Church and its Ladies Guild.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Alice Gilbert

Alice Gilbert, 88, reunited with her husband, Jean-Paul in heaven on March 25, 2022. She was born in Honfleur Quebec, the daughter of Honorius Beaudoin and Josephine Nadeau. She lived in Honfleur until age 24 when she immigrated to the United States and settled in CT with her husband. She lived most of her life in New Britain until she moved to Westbrook, ME for her final few years.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Snowmobile#Alc#Org#B1#Emt Transt
New Britain Herald

Southington police joining initiative against distracted driving

SOUTHINGTON – Southington police have joined a national campaign to make the roads safer from what has become one of the leading causes of crashes: distracted driving. Local police on Tuesday announced they are taking part in the “U drive. U text. U pay.” campaign in April. The initiative is generally done in two parts, with the latter taking place in the fall.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Community garden in Southington vandalized

SOUTHINGTON – Police are seeking information from the public after the community garden in town was vandalized. A piece of artwork in the garden, consisting of a wooden frame with colored cans attached to it, was found knocked over. Some of the cans were bent and damaged while some of the colored cans were removed from the artwork and scattered in the area, according to police. Lights used to illuminate the artwork were damaged and dislodged from the ground.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New Britain Herald

Newington detectives help state police solve burglary

Detectives in Newington helped state police solve a car burglary that led to a number of fraudulent credit card purchases. State police on Monday said they charged a 16-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, with five counts of attempt to commit illegal use of a credit card, three counts of credit card theft and a single count each of sixth-degree larceny, illegal use of a credit card, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree identity theft and third-degree identity theft.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Multiple car burglaries reported at Pistol Creek in Berlin

BERLIN – Police are investigating after a number of cars were broken into at a local park. Police said they have fielded multiple complaints regarding the thefts reported at Pistol Creek. The suspect or suspects broke windows to the vehicles to gain access to them, stealing valuables that were inside.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

East Berlin church appears salvageable after fire

BERLIN – A church in East Berlin is expected to be salvaged following an early-morning house fire. Firefighters around 3:58 a.m. Friday responded to the United Methodist Church of East Berlin on Main Street after a neighbor saw flames and called 911. The flames quickly extended to the roof...
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy