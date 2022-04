Trevor Story made his highly-anticipated Boston Red Sox debut on Wednesday and did not disappoint. The star middle infielder signed with Boston over the offseason and picked up an RBI hit in his first Spring Training game with his new club. He was slotted in the six spot in the lineup which is where he likely will hit against right-handed pitchers this season. However, Story is expected to hit second against lefties.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO