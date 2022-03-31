ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain natives Mark and Maria Bernacki establish fund with Community Foundation to benefit multiple organizations

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – New Britain natives Mark and Maria Bernacki have established a designated fund with the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain to benefit multiple organizations. The fund is currently providing annual grants to the New Britain High School Music Department, the New Britain High School baseball...

www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

Community Foundation of Greater New Britain elects four new board members

NEW BRITAIN – The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain elected four new board members to fill the vacancies left by former members who have retired. The Community Foundation thanked retiring members James Jones, Rebecca Karabin-Ahern, Stephen Mangan and Paul Zagorsky for their service at their final 2021 meeting in December. The foundation has elected Zachary Alexander, Timothy Fitzpatrick, Fawatih Mohamed-Abouh, and Violet Jiménez Sims to serve new multi-year board terms.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Community Foundation of Dickinson County will wire funds for Ukraine refugees

For Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland, Mary Jean Eisenhower, board member of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, has opened a fund at the community foundation. She and members of the Abilene Rotary Club have altogether donated $5,000 into the fund. The Community Foundation will send the money to People to People International, who will in turn use the money to aid Ukrainian refugees.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KAAL-TV

New "Oballa Fund" gives Austin community the opportunity to give back

(ABC 6 NEWS) - A new community partnership in Austin is offering people a way to get involved and give back to local nonprofits. "I feel like Austin was the America that I'd been imagining," said Austin City Councilman Oballa Oballa. When Oballa joined the Austin City Council, he joined...
AUSTIN, MN
New Britain Herald

Despite pandemic challenges, Main Street Community Foundation distributes record $2.2 million to benefit area residents

BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation elected new officers and celebrated the accomplishments of the past year at their recent annual meeting. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer at the Main Street Community Foundation, said the organization saw 2021 was a "year of resilience." "The covid-19 pandemic challenged...
BRISTOL, CT
The St. Augustine Record

HUD funding to provide for new community center, library in Hastings

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has finalized a $5 million loan guarantee for construction of the Hastings Community Center and Library project. The facility, which would be located on Main Street, will house a St. Johns County satellite library, community meetings rooms and government offices that provide public services. It could also include a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office substation.
HASTINGS, FL
New Britain Herald

Erin Stewart hosting Mobile Mayor's Office Thursday

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart will host a Mobile Mayor’s Office Thursday. Stewart will be available to directly connect with New Britain residents to discuss the upcoming projects and programs, to address concerns or answer any questions about what is going on throughout the city. Stewart will...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

