SOUTHINGTON – Police are seeking information from the public after the community garden in town was vandalized. A piece of artwork in the garden, consisting of a wooden frame with colored cans attached to it, was found knocked over. Some of the cans were bent and damaged while some of the colored cans were removed from the artwork and scattered in the area, according to police. Lights used to illuminate the artwork were damaged and dislodged from the ground.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO