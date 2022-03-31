Ohio State basketball hosts West Virginia forward in transfer portal

Ohio State basketball will need to replace seven members of its roster for the upcoming season. The Buckeyes have the No. 5 ranked class in the nation and the best class in the Big Ten according to 247Sports. With only five freshmen signed in the class, it leaves room to explore the transfer portal for potential proven help.

One such player may be West Virginia sophomore, Jalen Bridges. Bridges is a former four-star prospect and was ranked in the top 100 in the class of 2020. The West Virginia native chose his home state Mountaineers where he has played the past two seasons, starting 52 of 61 career games.

In year two with Bob Huggins, Bridges averaged 8.4 points per game and 4.8 rebounds. He’s also an excellent shooter from the free-throw line at over 80 percent.

While a commitment hasn’t been made, Bridges looks like he had an excellent visit with the OSU coaching staff on Wednesday. The Buckeyes are firmly in the mix and would be a solid addition for Chris Holtmann.

Bridges reportedly has a top four of Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama, and Baylor.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.