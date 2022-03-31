ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State basketball hosts West Virginia forward in transfer portal

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Ohio State basketball will need to replace seven members of its roster for the upcoming season. The Buckeyes have the No. 5 ranked class in the nation and the best class in the Big Ten according to 247Sports. With only five freshmen signed in the class, it leaves room to explore the transfer portal for potential proven help.

One such player may be West Virginia sophomore, Jalen Bridges. Bridges is a former four-star prospect and was ranked in the top 100 in the class of 2020. The West Virginia native chose his home state Mountaineers where he has played the past two seasons, starting 52 of 61 career games.

In year two with Bob Huggins, Bridges averaged 8.4 points per game and 4.8 rebounds. He’s also an excellent shooter from the free-throw line at over 80 percent.

While a commitment hasn’t been made, Bridges looks like he had an excellent visit with the OSU coaching staff on Wednesday. The Buckeyes are firmly in the mix and would be a solid addition for Chris Holtmann.

Bridges reportedly has a top four of Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama, and Baylor.

Related
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin F, former 4-star prospect announces entry into transfer portal

A 4-star prospect via Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday, forward Ben Carlson announced via his Twitter page that he was entering the transfer portal and is excited for what’s coming next. “I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin coaching staff...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa center opts to hit NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa basketball player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Wednesday, backup center Josh Ogundele announced that he will be exploring his options outside of Iowa City. On Tuesday, guard Joe Toussaint also entered his name into the transfer portal. Iowa star Keegan Murray declared for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Third Alabama basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal

A third Alabama basketball player has entered the transfer portal. Jusaun Holt, a freshman guard, announced Wednesday he was putting his name in consideration for a new school. The freshman, originally from Tacoma, Washington and finished his prep career in Georgia, averaged 0.7 points a game in a reserve role....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cleveland.com

Are expectations for Ohio State football’s 2022 defense already unrealistic? Buckeye Talk Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Emerging details of new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ plan this spring are generating some buzz. Would fans, though, be wise to temper their expectations in Year 1? Ohio State has been chasing the standard set by 2019′s elite defense. Should fans be optimistic that Knowles’ first-year impact could push the Buckeyes back towards that level of performance?
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Colin Kaepernick to reunite with Jim Harbaugh, serve as honorary captain for Michigan's spring game

College football spring games are more about celebrations and fun than actual football, and honorary captains with loose (or zero) ties to the program are often a part of the festivities. Such is the case with Michigan's Maize and Blue spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 2. The scrimmage, set to kick off around noon ET, will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

1,000 Players In Transfer Portal: College Basketball World Reacts

Ever since the NCAA implemented it’s new transfer rules back in April 2021, the number of players utilizing the transfer portal has skyrocketed. With the Final Four still remaining in this year’s 2021-22 college basketball season, a whopping 1,000 Division I men’s basketball players have entered their names into the portal, per CBB recruiting outlet Verbal Commits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Jay Wright breaking tradition at Final Four

Jay Wright is breaking tradition at this year’s Final Four. Wright has reached the Final Four for the fourth time in his career and is looking to lead Villanova to its third national championship under him (and fourth overall). The 60-year-old coach has long been known for being a sharp dresser and has worn suits at the Final Four in the past. However, dress expectations were relaxed from suits to casual clothing during the pandemic. Many conferences/coaches have since agreed to continue with the casual clothing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
