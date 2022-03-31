ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Pop Standout Luna Set for Debut on Broadway in ‘KPOP’ Musical

By Jacob Uitti
There’s a new K-Pop musical slated for this fall and at its center will be a star from the genre, Luna, who is set to make her Broadway debut in the project this fall.

The new show, KPOP, is branded as a high-energy multimedia show bout pop stars from Korea. The show will begin previews on October 13 with an opening night slated for November 20 at Circle in the Square Theater.

Luna’s involvement was announced by the show’s producers.

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theater has always been a driving passion of mine,” said Luna of the announcement. “Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life.”

New York Magazine’s Jackson McHenry shared a video of the announcement on Twitter, writing, “roadway’s KPOP musical announces that Luna will star in the show, opening this October 13.”

Check out that video here below.

KPOP enjoyed an Off-Broadway run in 2017. It occupied two floors of a building in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Luna, who began her career in 2009 as the lead of the K-Pop group f(x), was a crossover hit in the United States for her efforts. She also starred in the South Korean production of Legally Blonde in 2011.

According to reports, KPOP is about one artist’s struggle which then threatens their group.

The genre of music and many of its participants have become some of the biggest names in the world, including, and especially, the group BTS, who are headlining shows in Las Vegas in April.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

