The current Star Wars hype may be aimed directly at Ewan McGregor and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Star Wars adventures in 2022. Flying a bit under the radar, thanks to everything else Star Wars has planned this year, is the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is currently in production and should hit Disney+ by the time the year comes to a close. We got a small taste of what's to come in Din Djarin's story thanks to an arc in The Book of Boba Fett, but most details regarding The Mandalorian Season 3 are being kept under wraps.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO