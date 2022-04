The Buffalo Sabres have been sellers at the trade deadline for most of the last decade. This season was different, with General Manager Kevyn Adams only making one move around the deadline, trading Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers for a sixth-round pick. Adams chose to hold onto players on expiring contracts like Colin Miller, Cody Eakin and Craig Anderson. In previous seasons, we likely would have seen some, if not all, of these players departing Buffalo. In a change of strategy, Adams kept this team together, allowing them to continue cultivating a winning culture. This renewed approach was a necessary one, and refreshing at that.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO