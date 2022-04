Can you believe Crocs turned 20 this year? It feels like only yesterday that I saw my first Croc at a California outlet mall as a teen. They were light as a feather, yet as sturdy and bendy as my post-braces aligners. Either my mother took home a pair, or we talked about it for weeks on end—either way, they left an undeniable impression. Whether you loved or hated them, you just couldn’t unsee Crocs. They were an alien life force in peak Y2K regalia, as dorky as they were mysterious. Were they really that comfortable? Well, everyone’s boomer dad seemed to think so.

