Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson on Thursday spoke with C4 and Bryan Nehman on a number of different topics including the 30-day gas tax holiday and crime. The biggest news in Maryland over the last few weeks has been the 30-day suspension of the gas tax. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel on Thursday was $3.797, nearly 50 cents less than the national average of $4.236.

9 DAYS AGO