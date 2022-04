A House panel will spotlight an FDA process that’s been criticized as putting some of the costliest drugs on the market with limited evidence. The House Energy and Commerce Committee Health Subcommittee will tackle 22 pieces of legislation at a hearing Thursday about the future of medicine. The hearing comes as Congress is deliberating legislation to reauthorize the fees the Food and Drug Administration collects from drug and device makers to fund its operations. The current five-year authorization expires at the end of September, and the hearing is the first stop for some of these bills to wind up as ...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO