Luggage thief caught red handed at Atlanta airport

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents returned to class after a shooting involving the mother of a student...

WHIO Dayton

Police shoot angry mother who brought weapon to Atlanta school

ATLANTA — A woman accused of bringing a weapon to her daughter’s school, getting in a fight and being shot by police is now facing charges in Atlanta. In a news release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was looking into the officer-involved shooting. The agency identified the woman shot as Tierra Vachon.
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
thesource.com

Young Thug’s BM Shot And Killed At ATL Bowling Alley

According to several reports, the mother of Young Thug’s children, LaKevia Jackson, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in the SWAT(Southwest Atlanta) section of the city. LaKevia’s mother Sherina spoke to Atlanta CBS affiliate WDRW and said that LaKevia was at the bowling alley celebrating a...
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
11Alive

22-year-old confessed in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say. DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.
WSAV News 3

Uber driver killed by train after passenger leaves, survives

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an Uber driver in the Atlanta suburbs was killed after his SUV got stuck on a railroad crossing and was hit by a train. Police say the crash happened Thursday morning in downtown Duluth, northeast of Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution say officers found the driver’s Nissan Pathfinder partly down […]
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
JONESBORO, GA

