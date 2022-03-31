Luggage thief caught red handed at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. APD announced Tuesday evening that Officer Jamaine Chester was found dead inside his home over the weekend. The department said the circumstances around his death have not been confirmed yet, but no foul play...
ATLANTA — Paul Harris, Jr. was born in Grady hospital. So was his father, Paul, Sr. The younger Harris found himself praying for a miracle Monday night at that same hospital, after his father was shot randomly on his way home from work. Harris said his dad, who works...
ATLANTA — A woman accused of bringing a weapon to her daughter’s school, getting in a fight and being shot by police is now facing charges in Atlanta. In a news release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was looking into the officer-involved shooting. The agency identified the woman shot as Tierra Vachon.
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
According to several reports, the mother of Young Thug’s children, LaKevia Jackson, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in the SWAT(Southwest Atlanta) section of the city. LaKevia’s mother Sherina spoke to Atlanta CBS affiliate WDRW and said that LaKevia was at the bowling alley celebrating a...
On Wednesday, a task force including the ATF and FBI arrested former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton in Philadelphia in connection to the 2021 murder of an Oconee County, Georgia gas station employee, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Elijah Wood, a 23-year-old employee of the RaceTrac...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman o-fish-ally holds a statewide record after going fishing in the Coosa River over the weekend. Rachel Harris from Adairsville was fishing near Rome on Saturday when she caught a longnose gar that weighed in at a whopping 31 lbs., 2 oz. It measured right at five feet long.
A man working at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex died Tuesday afternoon after a concrete stairwell collapsed, according to authorities. Atlanta police, fire crews and EMS responded to the Hollywood/Shawnee apartment complex at 1220 Gun Club Road. Officers were dispatched following reports that the stairwell fell on a construction worker, officials said.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say. DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.
An off-duty Texas sheriff’s deputy who worked in the auto theft unit died after being shot during a confrontation with multiple people trying to steal his truck’s catalytic converter, authorities said Friday. Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was shopping for groceries with his wife Thursday night as they prepared...
DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an Uber driver in the Atlanta suburbs was killed after his SUV got stuck on a railroad crossing and was hit by a train. Police say the crash happened Thursday morning in downtown Duluth, northeast of Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution say officers found the driver’s Nissan Pathfinder partly down […]
When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
ATLANTA — Thomas Hyneman tried to stay calm when his daughter, Alexia, did not come home from school. Alexia had wrapped up a drama performance at Grady High School, back in 2016. She hopped on her bike and headed home. Her father, however, did not make it to her...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
