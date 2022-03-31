Kenny shines the spotlight CLE Int'l Film Festival

The film 'War On The Diamond' is being screened at the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival. The film recounts the true story of Indians star Ray Chapman getting hit by a pitch thrown by the Yankees star pitcher Carl Mays and proceeds to trace the history of the rivalry between Cleveland and New York. Film director Andy Billman stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share details about the film which is being screened at the 46th CIFF April 2nd and 3rd and streamed April 10-17. https://www.clevelandfilm.org/films/2022/war-on-the-diamond.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO