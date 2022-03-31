Kenny shines the spotlight CLE Int'l Film Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some Clevelanders love spring. Others are charmed by autumn in the Forest City. There are probably even some gluttons for punishment, who enjoy the extremes of Northeast Ohio winters and summers. But for me, my favorite time of year is Cleveland International Film Festival season. And this...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the theaters of Playhouse Square opened 101 years ago, they were used for movies and vaudeville shows. Next week, movies will once again be on the marquee when the Cleveland International Film Festival finally moves into its new home in the city’s premier entertainment district.
The film 'War On The Diamond' is being screened at the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival. The film recounts the true story of Indians star Ray Chapman getting hit by a pitch thrown by the Yankees star pitcher Carl Mays and proceeds to trace the history of the rivalry between Cleveland and New York. Film director Andy Billman stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share details about the film which is being screened at the 46th CIFF April 2nd and 3rd and streamed April 10-17. https://www.clevelandfilm.org/films/2022/war-on-the-diamond.
The 46th Cleveland International Film Festival is one of the world's top film festivals and it kicks off this week at a new home in historic Playhouse Square. Fox 8's Kristi Capel's learns more about the variety of films being screened and and the different ways you can enjoy all the festival has to offer from CIFF Associate Director Patrick Shepherd. https://www.clevelandfilm.org/
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Great Lakes Science Center is hitting all the right notes with a brand new exhibit that gives visitors an interactive experience into the science of Rock N’ Roll. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checked out the new exhibit where you get to be the rock star. Click here to learn more about The Science of Rock N’ Roll.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you are a wine lover, then get ready for what could be one of the best wine weekends in Cleveland. It’s the inaugural year for The Cleveland International Wine Festival. It happens April 1-3 on Cleveland’s Flats East Bank and will offer 3 days of pairings, tastings, dinners, and classes.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nationally known saxophonist Andre Cavor brought his funky, high-octane urban jazz music to the Fox 8 studio. Cavor’s debut album ‘Road Trip’ hit #13 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts. Cavor performs at Mitchell’s in Euclid on the 1st Friday of every month. He is bringing Grammy award-winning gospel singer Donnie McClurkin to town on Friday April 15th and you can learn more about that show by clicking here.
Building your retirement! Learn more about Golden Reserve by visiting them online. Travel with ease! For more information about Great Day! Tours, click here. Satisfy your sweet tooth! To place an order with Hunny Bunny Confections, visit their website. The Ohio Masonic Home. They’re expanding! The Ohio Masonic Home has...
Dr. Kellyann: "Weight Loss After 60 Comes Down to This Daily Habit" Top Gut Doc: 1 Morning Routine That Actually Cleanses Your Gut. Anyone with Diabetes Should Watch This (Big Pharma Companies Hate This!) My Daily Healthy Tips. The Magic Metal Windmill is Talking Columbus By Storm. Windmill. These Are...
Wind Advisory: Ashland County, Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Crawford County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Geauga County, Holmes County, Huron County, Lake County, Lorain County, Medina County, …. If you are a wine lover, then get ready for what could be one of the best wine weekends in Cleveland....
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Piston Power Show is back at the I-X Center in Cleveland and car lovers couldn’t be more revved up! ‘If a piston makes it go, it’s in this show’ according to event planners. This year guests will get to check out over 1000 piston-powered vehicles, 60 vendors and 84 swap meet tables. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peek. Click here to learn more.
Fresh, healthy & tasty! 24 Karrot Kitchen is located on Mill Road in Brecksville. Authentic Mexican cuisine! De Los Angeles Bakery & Taqueria is located on Kresge Drive in Amherst. East Coast Custard. A Cleveland staple! East Coast Custard is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor. Euclid Fish. Fish Fry...
The New Eastside Market in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood is bringing fresh food options to an area of the city that was previously known as a 'food desert'. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton showcases the healthy grocery store and some of the services it offers.
Why Did No One Tell Homeowners with Bad Credit About This Heloc Alternative?. Brain Surgeon: Do This to Relieve Tinnitus and Hearing Loss (It's Genius!) Oregon Say Bye to Your Home Insurance Bill if You Live in These Zip Codes. No One Should Ever Ignore These Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis.
Comments / 0