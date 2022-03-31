ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kenny shines the spotlight CLE Int'l Film Festival

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

With over 300 films being screened at the 46th Cleveland International...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland International Film Festival’s spotlight on Indigenous films can bring healing, understanding to a post-Wahoo Cleveland: Nancy Kelsey

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some Clevelanders love spring. Others are charmed by autumn in the Forest City. There are probably even some gluttons for punishment, who enjoy the extremes of Northeast Ohio winters and summers. But for me, my favorite time of year is Cleveland International Film Festival season. And this...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

"War On The Diamond" brings CLE-NY baseball rivalry to the big screen

The film 'War On The Diamond' is being screened at the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival. The film recounts the true story of Indians star Ray Chapman getting hit by a pitch thrown by the Yankees star pitcher Carl Mays and proceeds to trace the history of the rivalry between Cleveland and New York. Film director Andy Billman stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share details about the film which is being screened at the 46th CIFF April 2nd and 3rd and streamed April 10-17. https://www.clevelandfilm.org/films/2022/war-on-the-diamond.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

CLE Int'l Film Festival kicks off this week at historic Playhouse Square

The 46th Cleveland International Film Festival is one of the world's top film festivals and it kicks off this week at a new home in historic Playhouse Square. Fox 8's Kristi Capel's learns more about the variety of films being screened and and the different ways you can enjoy all the festival has to offer from CIFF Associate Director Patrick Shepherd. https://www.clevelandfilm.org/
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Great Lakes Science Center explores the science of Rock N’ Roll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Great Lakes Science Center is hitting all the right notes with a brand new exhibit that gives visitors an interactive experience into the science of Rock N’ Roll. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checked out the new exhibit where you get to be the rock star. Click here to learn more about The Science of Rock N’ Roll.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Raise your glass to Cleveland’s 1st International Wine Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you are a wine lover, then get ready for what could be one of the best wine weekends in Cleveland. It’s the inaugural year for The Cleveland International Wine Festival. It happens April 1-3 on Cleveland’s Flats East Bank and will offer 3 days of pairings, tastings, dinners, and classes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Jukebox: Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nationally known saxophonist Andre Cavor brought his funky, high-octane urban jazz music to the Fox 8 studio. Cavor’s debut album ‘Road Trip’ hit #13 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts. Cavor performs at Mitchell’s in Euclid on the 1st Friday of every month. He is bringing Grammy award-winning gospel singer Donnie McClurkin to town on Friday April 15th and you can learn more about that show by clicking here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: March 30, 2022

Building your retirement! Learn more about Golden Reserve by visiting them online. Travel with ease! For more information about Great Day! Tours, click here. Satisfy your sweet tooth! To place an order with Hunny Bunny Confections, visit their website. The Ohio Masonic Home. They’re expanding! The Ohio Masonic Home has...
Kenny
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Gifts For Spring

OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland International Wine Festival offers weekend of wine events

Wind Advisory: Ashland County, Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Crawford County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Geauga County, Holmes County, Huron County, Lake County, Lorain County, Medina County, …. If you are a wine lover, then get ready for what could be one of the best wine weekends in Cleveland....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Piston Power Show revs into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Piston Power Show is back at the I-X Center in Cleveland and car lovers couldn’t be more revved up! ‘If a piston makes it go, it’s in this show’ according to event planners. This year guests will get to check out over 1000 piston-powered vehicles, 60 vendors and 84 swap meet tables. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peek. Click here to learn more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: April 1, 2022

Fresh, healthy & tasty! 24 Karrot Kitchen is located on Mill Road in Brecksville. Authentic Mexican cuisine! De Los Angeles Bakery & Taqueria is located on Kresge Drive in Amherst. East Coast Custard. A Cleveland staple! East Coast Custard is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor. Euclid Fish. Fish Fry...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New Eastside Market gives neighborhood fresh options

The New Eastside Market in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood is bringing fresh food options to an area of the city that was previously known as a 'food desert'. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton showcases the healthy grocery store and some of the services it offers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Creators RT: Fabric Showcase And Upholstery

CLEVELAND, OH

