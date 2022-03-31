Student loans 2022 – Pause end date revealed as huge monthly payments to resume in May if freeze is not extended

STUDENT loans repayments are set to begin in just weeks when a federal freeze ends soon.

The first federal student loan deferment was established through the CARES Act.

The CARES Act was a stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, in response to the Covid–19 pandemic.

After a two-year deferment, President Joe Biden in December extended the pause until just weeks from now on May 1, 2022.

The Biden administration has not publicly stated any clear intention to fully extend the student loan pause beyond May 1, meaning payments are currently set to resume the next day.

Defaulted loans

As of March 28, 7.8 percent of federal student loan debt is in defaulted loans, the Education Data Initiative reported.

Current federal student loan interest

From the second and third financial quarter of 2020, the CARES Act offered student loan debt relief, the Education Data Initiative reported.

That move impacted an estimated 35 million borrowers.

Federal student loan interest is currently zero percent for most federal loans until after May 1, 2022.

Some student loan relief, continued

"The Biden administration announced a new expansion of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which can wipe out the federal student loan debt for borrowers after 10 or more years of qualifying public service employment for nonprofit or public organizations," they wrote at the time.

The Education Department announced on October 6, 2021 that under the Limited PSLF Waiver program, the administration would temporarily relax some of the PSLF program requirements.

Some student loan relief

In November 2021 Forbes reported that some people received $715million in student loan forgiveness under the expansion of a student loan forgiveness program.

Forbes reported that in October 2021, Biden and his administration had expanded the loan forgiveness program.

Current student loan payment deadline

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Biden administration announced an additional pause on student loan payments.

The federal student loan payment hold was extended until May 1, 2022.

“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Biden said in a statement.

Previously, loans were expected to resume in February of 2022.

Joe Biden's student loan promises, part three

"[Student debt is] holding people up," Biden also said.

"They're in real trouble. They're having to make choices between paying their student loan and paying the rent."

On March 22 2020, the president also tweeted about forgiving $10,000 of student debt.

"Additionally, we should forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator Warren and colleagues. Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis. It shouldn't happen again," he wrote.

Joe Biden’s student loan promises, continued

President Biden's promise was published on his Medium page where he wrote about congress moving to help with the CARES Act.

The "immediate cancellation of a minimum of $10,000 of student debt per person" was originally proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Plus, during Biden's speech on his economic recovery plan on November 16, 2020, he said student debt was holding people back.

Using student loans to cut taxes, continued

“If you pay more than $600 in student loan interest you can deduct up to $2,500 from your taxes,” the character sharing advice in the video said.

Tax deductions cut the amount of income that you’ll be taxed on.

For example, if you earn $40,000 and you qualify for the maximum student loan deduction, you’ll reduce your taxable income to $37,500.

Depending on your tax bracket, claiming the deduction can save you up to $550 a year on your tax bill, according to comparison site Credible.

However, keep in mind that there’s an income limit.

How Americans with student loans can cut taxes

Currently, total student loan debt sits at $1.75trillion, according to Education Data.

However, TikToker and personal finance expert “milansinghhh” has broken down one benefit that student borrowers get in a short video.

In the clip, he plays two characters. One is a student borrower that is $50,000 in debt, and the other is sharing advice on what he can do.

The one thing you can take advantage of is tax deductions.

Jayapal: We 'cannot allow' payments to restart

Rep Pramila Jayapal retweeted Sheffey's letter on Twitter and wrote, "We cannot allow these crushing payments to restart."

"@POTUS can and must extend the freeze on student loan repayment and work towards canceling student debt for millions of borrowers across this country."

Democrats send Biden another loan letter

"Dems including @SenWarren, @SenSchumer, @RepJayapal, and @AyannaPressley sent another letter today urging @POTUS to extend the student-loan payment pause and cancel student debt," economic policy reporter Ayelet Sheffey shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Some retailers handle worker’s payments, part three

Another major retailer that will fully cover tuition fees and books is Walmart.

Under its Live Better U education program, roughly 1.5million part-time and full-time employees of Walmart and Sam’s Club are eligible to earn college degrees or develop trade skills, without risk of student debt.

Moreover, American’s largest employer confirmed it is removing its previous $1 per day charge for associates who participate in its education program.

In addition, Walmart is pouring $1billion into “career-driven training and development” during the five years.

Some retailers handle worker's payments, continued

Target will also cover 100 percent of college tuitions and textbook costs – but some requirements are a bit different.

As soon as the initial start date of the job, Target’s part-time and full-time workers are eligible for the incentive, but it is only available at select schools. Specifically, Target employees will have a choice between 250 programs at more than 40 schools.

And for those looking to maximize their education, Target will cover up to $10,000 each year at select mater’s programs.

This includes Oregon State University, the University of Arizona, as well as other eligible programs available within its network.

According to Target, it has more than 340,000 employees.

Some retailers handle worker's payments

Some retailers are offering a potential solution for student loan debt by covering college tuition for workers.

In September, Amazon announced it would now cover 100 percent of college tuitions for its 750,000 workers.

In addition to paying tuition fees, Amazon will also cover textbook costs.

Previously, Amazon covered up to 95 percent of tuitions, fees, and textbooks via its career choice program.

To qualify, an Amazon worker must exceed 90 days of employment.

Moreover, Amazon will launch coverage on GEDs, programs for high school diplomas, and English as a second language certification.

Average public school debt

The average public university student borrows $30,030 to get a bachelor’s degree, according to Education Data Initiative statistics.

Average federal student loan debt

The average federal student loan debt balance is $37,113 .

. That's based on Education Data Initiative statistics.

If you include private loan debt as well, the average balance for borrowers may be as high as $40,904.

How many people have federal student loan debt?

43.4 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, according to Education Data Initiative statistics updated on March 28.

Student loan debt in the US

Student loan debt in the United States totals $1.749 trillion, according to Education Data Initiative statistics.

"In a regular year, the total debt grows 6 times faster than the nation’s economy," the researchers behind the data noted.

However, in 2021’s fourth quarter, the total declined for the first time ever.

Education Department update

“The Department will continue communicating directly with borrowers about federal student loan repayment by providing clear and timely updates,” an Education Department spokesperson told Politico in early March.

“The Department’s Federal Student Aid office will also continue communicating regularly with servicers about the type and cadence of servicer outreach to borrowers.”

Student loan payments may not resume

In early March, Department of Education officials told the companies that service federal student loans not to send notices to borrowers that their payments are set to resume in May, Politico reported.

Although that guidance didn't mention a further extension of the payment pause, it's a possible sign that the administration is considering making such a move.

Gov Polis calls for payment pause extension

Governor Jared Polis of Colorado also joined the call for the student loan payment pause to be extended past May 1.

"Across our state and country, families are working hard to make ends meet. That’s why I urge President Biden to extend the pause on federal student loan payments, as a specific and effective way to save people money and keep dollars in the pockets of hardworking Coloradans," he wrote alongside a letter he shared on Twitter.

'Smart political strategy'

When it comes to student loan forgiveness, "It's something they promised voters, and it's a moral imperative that they do so for millions of young people," Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, president of NextGen America, a progressive advocacy group focused on mobilizing young voters, told USA Today of the current administration.

"And it's just a smart political strategy, because young people want to know what their vote delivered for them."

Potential voters may sit out election

An estimated 50 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 voted in the 2020 presidential election, which could be a result of the promises President Biden made regarding student loan debt forgiveness.

That number is an 11-point increase from 2016, according to CIRCLE, an organization focused on youth civic engagement in the United States, USA Today reported.

Some advocates are concerned young voters will sit out the 2022 and 2024 elections if Presidnt Biden doesn’t do more to offer student loan relief.

Lack of action might impact midterms, continued

Collyer said the fact that President Biden hasn't delivered on his campaign promises will be noticed by young voters.