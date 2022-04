Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for his ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’ behavior and said ‘there’s no place for violence’ after slapping him at the Oscars. Will Smith has issued an apology for what has now become known as “the slap heard around the world.” After storming on stage and slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, the King Richard actor has called his actions “inexcusable.” He wrote out a public apology to Chris and uploaded the text as a picture on Instagram. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he started off his lengthy post.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO