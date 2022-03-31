ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Party's over: Dubai's monthslong Expo 2020 comes to a close

By ISABEL DEBRE
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wvhj0_0evLqoa500
Dubai Expo 2020 People visit the Saudi Arabia Pavilion during the last day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The world's fair in Dubai, the pandemic-delayed Expo 2020, closed on Thursday after six months of concerts, conferences and festivities. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) (Ebrahim Noroozi)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The world’s fair in Dubai, a tech-saturated site teeming with talking robots and solar canopies, sought to be the future.

Now, it's history.

The pandemic-delayed Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates closes on Thursday after eight years of anticipation, over $7 billion in investment, 240 million hours of labor and six months of festivities.

The fate of the fairgrounds is clear. Some national pavilions will be demolished. A few will remain, like an enormous lacework dome and the UAE's soaring falcon-shaped pavilion. Other buildings will be rebranded for a new business district soon to rise from the site.

But the deeper legacy of the event proves more elusive.

When Dubai won the bid to host Expo in 2013, it felt like a rebirth. Just four years earlier, the glitzy city-state suffered a real-estate crash in the Great Recession, rescued by a $20 billion bailout from oil-rich Abu Dhabi.

As property prices roared back, the Expo — the first world's fair in the Middle East — appeared to signal Dubai's troubles were behind it. Officials offered bright predictions. The “world's greatest show” would draw 25 million visitors. It would generate $33.4 billion in investment until 2031. It would help Dubai push into the top tier of global financial centers.

But, in the end, the billions of dollars, frenzy of fantastical construction projects and barrage of publicity proved powerless against the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Dubai to postpone the event a year.

“It definitely fell short of what officials would have wanted,” said James Swanston, an economist at Capital Economics. “There were extremely optimistic assessments about Expo driving the next five to 10 years of growth in real estate and business, and COVID disrupted that.”

Dubai raced to widespread vaccination so it could open its borders and relax virus restrictions — earning it a reputation as a party haven for tourists escaping lockdowns back home.

The fair since has logged a staggering, albeit murky, total of 23 million visits — fueled by repeated visits of those already living in the city. Public sector employees got six days paid leave to visit. Schoolchildren regularly descended on Expo for field trips.

While concert lineups included just a few starry names, such as Coldplay and Alicia Keys, culturally specific crowd-pleasers succeeded in drawing diverse and rabid fan bases. K-pop stars, Bollywood singers and a beloved Iranian pop diva lured thousands.

​​“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us,” said 37-year-old Samiya Awan, a Pakistani resident of Dubai and Expo fanatic who volunteered at three national pavilions. “I am coming here every day, even if I’m not volunteering, I’m coming with my kids.”

But the event brought scrutiny as well.

As the FIFA World Cup has for host Qatar, Expo has shined a light on the troubles of migrant laborers. Many low-paid Expo workers have told of plunging into debt to cover recruitment fees, having their passports confiscated and struggling to afford food while toiling at the multibillion-dollar fair.

However, no companies or countries ultimately heeded calls by the European Parliament to withdraw their involvement in Expo over human rights concerns. Dubai has counted on the event to raise its international profile and offer a jolt to its economy as it bounces back from the pandemic.

“Bringing the world to Dubai and showcasing Dubai to the world has been one of the successes of this event,” said Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive at Nomura Asset Management Middle East.

Other analysts note that while Dubai increasingly has elbowed its way onto the world stage in recent months, that may have less to do with Expo's allure than the government's pandemic response and major reforms.

The UAE has changed its weekend to align with the West, allowed unmarried couples to legally live together and eased visa restrictions and foreign investment rules. Gambling appears to be next. As hordes of well-heeled foreigners flock to the emirate, the prices of luxury properties and villas have surged.

“I wouldn’t give Expo all the credit for residential property price increases,” said Sapna Jagtiani, a director at S&P Global Ratings. “It was mostly driven by how the UAE managed the pandemic and high net-worth individuals moving to the country.”

Dubai may no longer have a major global event but observers say the city's business-friendly rules and absence of sanctions and politics will buoy the emirate in its Expo comedown. That's especially true as Russia's war on Ukraine has pushed oil prices to multi-year highs and stirred economic turmoil in the region.

“We have a lot of oil money that finds its way to Dubai real estate,” Jagtiani added. “It's considered a safe haven where investment flows whenever there’s conflict.”

However, concerns linger that the end of Expo could aggravate Dubai’s debt and oversupply problems if demand fails to materialize for the expected flood of new hotel and housing construction. Rising interest rates loom as well.

“It may not blow up in the same way as 2009, but it could raise concerns about debt repayments where Abu Dhabi has to step in again,” Swanston said.

But while uncompleted white elephant projects still litter Dubai, others more successful have propelled growth and transformed swaths of its vast deserts into gleaming new developments.

Whether the Expo site has a lasting impact remains to be seen, even as crowds rushed in for the final few hours of the party.

“I’ve heard a lot of mixed feedback about how good or how bad the Expo was, how it didn’t meet certain expectations," said Khaled Iskandar, a Palestinian architect visiting the site for the fourth time this week. “Personally ... I was in awe.”

___

Associated Press writer Malak Harb in Dubai contributed to this report.

___

Follow Isabel DeBre on twitter at www.twitter.com/isabeldebre.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

33K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reuters

Abductions, hacking and horses: the Dubai royals' UK custody battle

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The High Court in London has ruled that the ruler of Dubai's ex-wife should have sole responsibility for their children's welfare, citing his "domestic abuse" towards her. The decision marks the end of a three-year custody battle between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and Jordan's...
INDIA
AFP

Exit Expo: Dubai to close shutters on lavish world fair

Dubai will bid farewell to its extravagant Expo 2020 world fair on Thursday, leaving a multi-billion dollar mini-city in the desert and heightened expectations for future hosts.  "It was an investment to create a new city that is equal distance between Dubai and (UAE capital) Abu Dhabi and really the city of the future.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Dubai#Economy#Foreign Investment#Party#Uae
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
tatler.com

Princess Haya triumphs over Sheikh Mohammed in legal battle for responsibility of their children

The divorce between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the youngest of his six wives, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, has been among the most high-profile separation cases of recent years, culminating in the sheikh being ordered to pay her a record £554 million settlement last year. Now, another chapter of their legal tussle has come to a close, as Dubai’s ruler has been denied legal responsibility for his two children with Princess Haya.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
NBC News

Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in show of force by an emboldened Mohammed bin Salman

On Saturday, the Saudi government killed 81 people in a single mass execution despite recent assurances from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Saudi Arabia was making important legal reforms. The deaths provide a glimpse at what Saudi justice looks like now that MBS has been emboldened by Western governments that have failed to hold him accountable for the killing of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well as numerous other crimes and abuses.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Saudi Arabian government will offer Formula 1 ‘whatever they want’ in attempt to ensure return

The Saudi Arabian minister for sports says his government will give Formula 1 and its stakeholders “whatever they want” in order to return to the country to race again in future.Formula 1 first raced in Saudi Arabia last December and did so again last weekend, against a backdrop of human rights abuses in the country and the bombing of a state-owned oil facility just ten kilometres from the Jeddah street circuit where the grand prix was held.The current agreement between F1 and Saudi Arabia is understood to last until 2025, with the Saudi government paying a record-breaking $55m per year...
MIDDLE EAST
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
NBC News

Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in one day

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history. The number of executed surpassed even the toll of a January 1980...
MIDDLE EAST
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
Daily Mail

The 'Lynch mob' taking on the might of Dubai in furious P&O Ferries row: Heads of one of Britain's most militant unions including gun-toting Tory hater who said he'd 'throw a party' if Boris dies in stand-off with Sheikh and Sultan over sacked staff

The battle against P&O Ferries lies in the hands of Britain's most militant trade union - including a gun-toting Tory hater who said he'd 'throw a party' if Boris Johnson died of Covid. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is led by General Secretary Mick Lynch, whose name is...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Looted Libyan artifacts returned by U.S.

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan authorities said on Thursday they had received nine ancient artifacts including funerary stone heads, urns and pottery that were returned by the United States after being smuggled out of the North African country. All the pieces had been illegally excavated and shipped to the United States,...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Pope heads to Malta; Migration, Ukraine war top his agenda

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Francis is likely to encourage Europe’s embrace...
RELIGION
The Guardian

MPs to examine why UK delayed Iran payment that freed detainees

MPs are to examine why ministers delayed paying a debt to Iran even though they knew the payment was likely to lead to the release of two British-Iranian detainees. The foreign affairs select committee formally confirmed it was launching an inquiry adding that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori deserved the truth. Both were released a fortnight ago and returned to the UK from Iran after payment of the £400m debt on the understanding the money was used for humanitarian purposes.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Not acceptable’ for Qatar officials to confiscate rainbow flags at World Cup

Removing rainbow flags from supporters at the World Cup later this year would be an unacceptable act by the Qatari authorities, the Fare network has said.A senior security official for the host country’s government told the Associated Press that flags could be confiscated from people to protect them from being attacked by others.Fare, which was part of a group of 16 organisations which is seeking assurances from tournament organisers over the safety of fans from the LGBTIQ+ community, said the suggestion that flags would be removed to ensure safety would be seen as a pretext and that the “bigger danger”...
FIFA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy