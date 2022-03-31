Where should Julius Randle play next season?

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks have had a bit of a tumultuous 2021-22 season. The team has underperformed after last season’s surprising success, and it’s unclear what happens next for the club or its veteran star.

Randle recently denied quite adamantly that he wants to be traded from the Knicks. We can take him at his word, and also trust that things change quickly in the NBA. Let’s put a pin in that for now – it’s not necessarily whether or not the Knicks and Randle can patch things up, but whether they should.

Randle is only 27 years old, and is right in his prime. He’s a former All-Star and just inked a contract extension with the Knicks. In 22-23, he’ll make roughly $26 million – good value when Randle is playing at his best.

Whether in New York City or elsewhere, Randle will be playing NBA basketball next season. Where he should play, however, is worth consideration.

New York Knicks

Let’s start with the most likely scenario: Julius Randle begins the 22-23 season as a member of the New York Knicks. There’s a lot to like about this outcome for both sides.

For Randle, it’s a chance to be a star in one of the NBA’s premier markets. The new Knicks front office looks keen to do things right this time – perhaps moves around Randle could help N.Y. reload and return to the postseason.

For the Knicks, turning away such a versatile star would be foolish. His contract is reasonably team-friendly, and New York has been a laughingstock since the Carmelo Anthony era. Using Randle as a launchpad for a new era rather than participating in a full tear-down makes sense for the club.

Indiana Pacers

If the Knicks and Randle do agree to part ways, where Randle goes next is unclear. Sure he could end up with the Rockets or Kings or some other backwater. But let’s assume New York tries to get him to a good situation – after all, he’s a CAA guy.

The Pacers, like the Knicks, underwhelmed pretty severely in 21-22. Sure, injuries and roster turnover didn’t help, but certainly, Indiana has the roster and coaching assets to be more of a player in the Eastern Conference.

What if Indy and New York decided to swap big men. Swapping Myles Turner and Julius Randle could make a lot of sense. Indy would have to sweeten the deal, but both big men may benefit from a change of scenery. The Pacers would get a more dynamic scoring option to pair with its explosive backcourt, and New York would get a slightly cheaper, more defensive-minded big for head coach Tom Thibodeau to work with.

Charlotte Hornets

At 6’8″, Julius Randle is a much more fleet-footed big man than most. He can shoot the deep ball and get out and run. Part of the disconnect between the Kentucky product and the Knicks is the pace and style of play.

The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, absolutely love to run. It’s a team of high-flying wings and pass-happy guards. Head coach James Borrego could probably find a home for Randle in Queen City.

Gordon Hayward could be the odd man out, and the Hornets have a number of intriguing young players. This is another situation where Randle could join a system more suited for his style of play and the Knicks could bring in high-impact replacement players without too much financial burden.

Portland Trail Blazers

For Knicks fans, this would be the dream. Because for Julius Randle to end up in Portland, it would almost certainly mean Damian Lillard took his talents to Midtown.

Like Randle, the situation appears rather calm on the Lillard trade front. After much speculation, he and Portland appear to have tamped down on trade rumors for the time being.

Still, the Trail Blazers don’t really have the chips to contend once their All-Star point guard returns from injury next season. And although the dream might be over for Portland, other teams would be wise to think twice about trading for Lillard and his massive contract.

Rather than a Godfather offer of picks and players, the market for Dame could be kind of cold. Randle and a few other goodies might be enough, and the Knicks are still the Knicks. A questionable but very exciting blockbuster between New York and Portland could be in the cards this summer.