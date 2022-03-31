Write-in candidates for county board

There are nine contested races for the Vernon County Board of Supervisors — Districts 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 19 — on the spring ballot on April 5. Below are the profiles of candidates running for District 11: Charles Jacobson (City of Viroqua) and Carson LaBelle (City of Viroqua); District 12: Mary Henry (City of Viroqua) and Michael B. Christenson (Town of Viroqua); District 13 Roger Call (City of Viroqua) and Alycann Whalen Taylor (City of Viroqua); District 14: Adrian Amelse (Town of Liberty) and Ole Yttri (Town of Webster); District 16: Paul Wilson (Town of Whitestown) and George C. Wilbur (Town of Whitestown); and District 19: Shawn C. Redington (Town of Greenwood) and Kay Stanek (City of Hillsboro).

