Waupaca County, WI

Write-in candidates for county board

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough many local ballots while have blank spaces for seats on the Waupaca County Board, half a dozen have filed to run as write-in candidates. Voters can write the names of these candidates on ballots in districts where they are seeking office. Ketchum. Jodi Ketchum is a write-in candidate...

