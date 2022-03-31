ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hummingbirds Have Arrived

By Ashley Frasca
 3 days ago
Hummingbirds Have Arrived By Jim Bearden

To me, there are sure signs that spring is near: robins hopping around in the lawn, cherry trees starting to flower, and daffodils popping up. Aside from seeing the robins search the ground for worms, the birds I get most excited for are hummingbirds and bluebirds … more specifically, the Ruby Throated hummingbird and the Eastern bluebird!

The Ruby Throated hummingbirds have arrived, so it’s time to fill and put up those feeders! Some in metro-Atlanta swear they observe many that stay through the winter. To gain their trust and to enjoy them every year from about March to November, put out clean feeders.

And don’t overthink the nectar. You can easily make your own with 1 part sugar (ordinary granulated) to 4 parts water. Heat the water just enough to melt the sugar.

And please, no red dyes necessary. And I stress clean feeders because the slightest bit of mold or mildew can be fatal to these tiny creatures. It seems that feeders in direct sunlight for much of the day see a faster onset of black mold. I make it a habit to take my feeder apart, and clean it with a mild detergent, an old toothbrush and pipe cleaners about every 3 weeks.

