Mount Pleasant, SC

Man arrested after decomposed dogs found inside trailer

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man was arrested this week after investigators found two decomposing dogs inside his trailer.

A woman who called Mount Pleasant police said she had previously evicted the resident, identified as James Edward Bell, back in January and was waiting for him to remove the trailer from her property off N. Highway 17.

She believed there were three dogs inside the trailer – two of which she thought had been dead for almost a year.

At the scene, police said there was “trash everywhere” leading up to the trailer door. They also noted a distinct decomposing smell coming from the residence.

An incident report shows there was a badly decomposed dog that was found underneath a blanket inside a bathroom. In a nearby bedroom, which police said was hard to navigate because of the amount of trash, was the second dog.

“There was a mound of Mountain Dew bottles in front of the closet and buried in it was one of the dogs,” police said. “We were only able to find two dogs in the trailer.”

Bell was arrested Tuesday on two counts of ill-treatment of animals and two counts of improperly burying a dead animal. He posted a $1,860 bond.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

