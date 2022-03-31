Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, TV info

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Atlanta enters the contest having won three straight games after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Trae Young dropped 41 points in three quarters and sat the final period with the Hawks sporting a 26-point lead.

There goes that Mann: Tre rising up in latest Rookie Power Rankings

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in their first game without Evan Mobley, who is sidelined by an ankle injury. He is expected to miss at least the next two games after staying in Cleveland to receive treatment on the injury.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Thursday, March 31

Thursday, March 31 Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

7:30 p.m. EDT TV Channel: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Hawks -5.5

Money line: Cavaliers +190, Hawks -240

Over-under: 225.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Cavaliers at Hawks Injury Report

Cleveland: Evan Mobley (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Collin Sexton (knee) and Dean Wade (knee) are out.

Atlanta: John Collins (finger), Sharife Cooper (two-way contract), Danilo Gallinari (elbow), Jalen Johnson (concussion) and Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers:

F Caris LeVert

F Lauri Markkanen

C Moses Brown

G Isaac Okoro

G Darius Garland

Atlanta Hawks: