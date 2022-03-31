ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Restoration projects at F.T Proctor Park

By Shelby Pay
cnyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Restoration projects at F.T Proctor Park are in full swing with plans to see significant progress by the end of summer. Olmsted city — a new program of The Landmarks Society — will work closely with donors and local government to use the...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Marietta sets sights on road and park projects

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Spring is just around the corner and the Mayor of Marietta says the city has already started some spring maintenance projects. Mayor Schlicher says the “All-Out Roll Out” program is about midway through. City workers are trimming trees, repaving sidewalks in neighborhoods, repainting city buildings and crosswalks, tending to cemeteries and parks, and any other maintenance repairs.
MARIETTA, OH
Romesentinel.com

Aircraft to land in F.T. Proctor Park on Monday, say Utica officials

UTICA — According to the city, military aircraft will be landing at F.T. Proctor Park on Rutger Street at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 21 and will return for another landing at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25. These landings are for standard operations and it is anticipated the...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Government
City
Utica, NY
GazetteXtra

City of Janesville looks for input on next phase of Monterey Park restoration project

The city of Janesville is looking for suggestions on land use for Monterey Park. Officials are making plans to convert the softball and football fields at Monterey Park into some other form of recreation. The youth softball and football fields were moved to the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. Residents with ideas are invited to attend a community engagement forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor at City Hall,...
JANESVILLE, WI
KNOX News Radio

Nearly $16M headed for projects to improve ND parks

North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Department laid out plans for projects to improve state parks over the next three years with nearly $16 million in federal coronavirus aid. The spending comes in a park system that had a record year in 2021 with nearly 95,000 nights of camping — and that has an estimated $74 million backlog of deferred maintenance of roadways, buildings and shoreline. The list includes nearly $4.6 billion of work to bid this year. Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park near Mandan has $440,000 of projects set for bid this year, including general maintenance, campground electrical upgrades and an accessible sidewalk to connect all of Cavalry Square’s structures.
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Project To Restore Chesapeake Bay Islands To Begin Combating Erosion

TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District is planning to begin a new project to restore two Chesapeake Bay Islands that have slowly been eroding away.   “They’ve eroded over time due to climate change and just rough Chesapeake Bay wave energy,” said Trevor Cyran, Civil Works Project Manager for the Corps of Engineers.   The Mid-Bay Island Project will rebuild James and Barren Islands, located off the coast of Dorchester County. It is expected to begin in September.   The project will use material dredged up from the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay’s navigation channels that lead to the Port of Baltimore.   “We...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park set for $900,000 restoration

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will soon begin a restoration project on the Flagstaff Hill area of Schenley Park in Oakland. The project, which will cost about $900,000, will focus on preserving “the site’s historic integrity” while improving the ecological health and increasing use of the park. “Pittsburgh’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restoration#Landmarks#Uban Construction#Wutr#The Landmarks Society#Bean#Eyewitness News
Herald Community Newspapers

Bay Park Conveyance Project work continues

Microtunneling is slated to begin this week at Bay Park on the Bay Park Conveyance Project, a joint effort between the Nassau County Department of Public Works and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The project is a massive effort to improve water quality and storm resiliency in Nassau County and South Shore communities like Wantagh, Seaford, Bellmore and Merrick.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
9&10 News

Project to Restore Hotel Casa Blanca in Idlewild

Younger generations may not recall Idlewild in its heyday, nor the Hotel Casa Blanca for that matter. The town earned the name ‘Black Eden,’ serving as a safe haven for Black Americans during segregation. It also earned a spot in the Green Book, a guidebook for Black American travelers providing a list of hotels, boarding houses, taverns, restaurants that were safe to visit.
IDLEWILD, MI
MyWabashValley.com

Marshall begins citywide park improvement project

MARSHALL, Il. (WTWO/WAWV) — For Mayor John Hasten, a goal of his is to increase the current population of Marshall. It currently sits at around 4000 people. A key to that initiative is by investing in current infrastructure. Specifically, city parks. A $200,000 addition and improvement park project includes...
MARSHALL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Grand Haven Tribune

Tanglefoot Park project springs to life

Just as the first day of spring officially kicked earlier off this week, the village’s four-year prized project, Tanglefoot Park, is starting to sprout life. Nestled on the cusp of the Grand River’s north channel in Spring Lake, the former longtime seasonal RV/trailer park looks noticeably different, and has the bones in place to prove it.
SPRING LAKE, MI
WANE 15

New development project near Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new development combining residential, retail, and dining is planned along the St. Marys River near Promenade Park. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Friday that Indianapolis-based developer Barrett & Stokely Inc. is set to invest $51 million in a private development project northwest of Promenade Park. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Front Office Sports

New York Using Casino Revenue To Help Fund Bills Stadium

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would contribute about $600 million to the Buffalo Bills’ $1.4 billion stadium project. A day later, Hochul clarified where a lion’s share of that cash would come from: the Seneca Nation of Indians. The Seneca Nation made a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy