Fire destroys home in Tomah

GLENDALE, Wis. - The Interstate 43 expansion project promises motorists a better drive, but not everyone is happy about it. Four homes have been torn down thus far as part of the project. Six more are set to be razed by July. With an access road also set to move, some homeowners who used to have neighbors will now have a busy street next door.

GLENDALE, WI ・ 16 DAYS AGO