Fire destroys home in Tomah

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Multiple fires in Medina County destroyed three homes Sunday, leaving multiple people looking for new places to call home. In Devine, the flames ruined two cars, two homes and a trailer, while also displacing 10 people total. But just 25 minutes away, a mobile home was ravaged by another fire.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — All lanes are now open on 3rd St. after an early morning crash between an SUV and a semi-truck. La Crosse Police responded to 3rd St. and Adams St. around 2:40 a.m. Lanes were temporarily closed until just after 6 a.m. According to the La Crosse Police Department, the driver of the SUV was extricated from...
ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after she allegedly, among other things, threw a grill at a neighbor’s garage, tried to assault an officer and resisted arrest. According to a criminal complaint, on March 24 around 6:30 a.m. officers with...
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Richland Center police have identified the man who was found dead near a walking path earlier this week. In a Facebook post shared Tuesday, Richland Center Police Chief Billy J. Jones identified the man as 53-year-old Peter Schoepp of Richland Center. RELATED: Richland Center police find body of person missing since November; foul play not...
OAK CREEK (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiners Office was called to the area near a search for 30-year old Joseph Dembosky, who was last seen at a Pilot gas station in Oak Creek on March 19. Family has confirmed that Dembosky was found dead during the course...
BOONE COUNTY - Rechelle Miller knew Angie Rice since they were both 15 years old. Before Rice went missing in December 2021, the two women worked together at Perche Creek Cafe. "She was so kind and so sweet," Miller said. "She was my best friend, and I talked with her...
GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- It may be almost April but up in east Wisconsin, they are still seeing intense winter conditions. Take a look at this: Large ice shoves from Lake Winnebago pushed onto the shore and caused damage to homes. You can see the 16 to 18 inch shoves...
GLENDALE, Wis. - The Interstate 43 expansion project promises motorists a better drive, but not everyone is happy about it. Four homes have been torn down thus far as part of the project. Six more are set to be razed by July. With an access road also set to move, some homeowners who used to have neighbors will now have a busy street next door.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon.
Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time.
Police are still investigating.
(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
MADISON, Wis. — Deputies are investigating after finding more than 70 shell casings and several damaged vehicles in the Town of Madison over the weekend, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of Perry Street around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. When...
