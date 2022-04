Before the arrival of the infinitely tuneable A90 GR Supra, Toyota seemed to have totally lost the plot when it came to exciting cars. But that is all changing with the rebirth of the nineties' icon and the arrival of a genuinely exciting GR86. In some international markets, the brand has created a fuss with the epic GR Yaris too. Sadly, that car isn't available in America, but those who want a fun Toyota that also offers all-wheel-drive reassurance still have the GR Corolla to look forward to. Toyota Gazoo Racing has been teasing this new offering at almost every opportunity, but now we finally have the reveal date. As expected, it comes with yet another teaser.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO