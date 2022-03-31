ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert Day

By Lynette Charles
wmar2news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest information on the severe weather today. Showers and storms...

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat and flash flooding potential today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong and severe storms as well as a flash flooding threat. A very strong low pressure system, which brought devastating storms through Texas on Monday, is progressing east this morning and will bring a threat for severe weather to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Storms will bring the potential for damaging straight-line winds of 60+ mph, isolated, embedded tornadoes, as well as heavy rain and flooding. Large hail is possible as well, but it the lowest threat of the four. Storms will move in ahead of a cold front in a long line of storms. These will move in as early as 3 PM in Northwest Alabama and the severe threat should end in Northeast Alabama around 9 PM. At this point, you can expect the storms into the Huntsville/Madison metro somewhere around 5 PM to 6 PM.
MADISON, AL
wmar2news

Now you see it, now you don't....

Today is National Smoke and Mirrors Day but there will be no smoke and mirrors in regards to the forecast!. Today will feature ample sunshine. It's just too bad the sun won't warm us up past normal, which is 60 degrees for this time of year. It will be breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Enjoy Spring-like Temps Before Another First Alert Weather Day

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – A warming ridge of high pressure is moving into Colorado. We will have spring-like temperatures to welcome spring on Sunday. Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine in the metro area. We will see significant melting of the snow and ice from the storm earlier this week. (credit: CBS) Sunday daytime high temperatures will be in the low 60s. By Sunday afternoon we will see increasing clouds and breezy conditions ahead of our next storm system. Snow will return to the mountains on Sunday afternoon. In the Denver metro area, it’s...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, Wind, Possible Storms Make Wednesday A First Alert Weather Day

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday will be a decent day to be outside with highs in the low 60s and mainly cloudy skies. Aware: There could be a couple of light showers through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain will start to move in late overnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. This is likely going to mess up the morning commute, making roadways slick and wet. Ponding on roads also will be very likely. Flood-prone areas could be potentially at risk. (Graphic: KDKA Weather Center) The first batch of rain will take up the morning hours, then the rest of the day will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wmar2news

The shift in Tornado Alley

Tornadoes are touching down in areas that historically don’t commonly see them, now research is showing that Tornado Alley may be shifting, and scientists are trying to figure out why. Neighborhoods in Round Rock, Texas have houses that have been destroyed after a tornado caused an estimated $32 million...
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wmar2news

March sees record number of tornadoes

Americans saw a record number of tornadoes touch down in March. During the month, at least 214 tornadoes tore through states. That’s the most on record since 1950. The Storm Prediction Center says the previous record for March was set in 2021 with 191 tornadoes. Usually, there are only...
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy