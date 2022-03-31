ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Softball Roundup: LBJ falls; Alexander comes back

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxvzH_0evLoFWg00
LBJ's Marianna Gamboa rounds second base. (Clara Sandoval /Laredo Morning Times)

LBJ could not hold an early lead as the Lady Wolves fell to league-leading Eagle Pass 7-3 in a key District 30-6A game at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Tuesday night. Eagle Pass gets closer to its15th district title in the past 16 years while LBJ is fighting to stay in second place with five district games remaining.

“The girls battled out there. They never gave up and did not quit until the last out,” LBJ head coach Whitney Dupuis said. “Hats off to Eagle Pass. They came to play. I felt that we came out here with a great game plan and we battled and stayed in the game with it.”

LBJ’s Alyzza Campos picks up the loss while Eagle Pass’ Larissa Jacquez is credited with the win. Campos allowed 10 hits and had six strikeouts while Jacquez allowed eight hits and had a game-high 12 strikeouts.

The Wolves took an early lead, but it evaporated when the Lady Eagle Pass bats started getting hot. In the opening inning Marianna Gamboa and Vivica Garcia ripped back-to-back singles. Gamboa strolled to the plate and hit a shot into the gap. Garcia’s single scored Gamboa to give the Lady Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Eagle Pass (7-0) came back the ensuing inning as Jacquez opened with a single. A double by Sierra Torres scored Jacquez’s courtesy runner to even up the game.

LBJ utilized an Eagle Pass error in the second inning to put Itzel Landeros in scoring position. Alexis Martinez laid down a bunt to put runners on the corners. Adamaris Martinez laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Landeros as the Lady Wolves led 2-1.

Campos allowed Eagle Pass to one hit in the third inning by Michelle Torralba but the Lady Wolves were able to get out of that inning.

Gamboa opened the third inning with a triple as the ball rolled to the fence. She attempted to extend that triple but was caught in a pickle and was run down by third baseman Roccio Moreno. LBJ could not recover as Jacquez and the Lady Eagles picked up the next two outs to get out of the inning.

Eagle Pass put together two great innings to take the lead and break away from LBJ. In the fourth inning the Lady Eagles found their groove at the plate to score three runs to take a 4-2 lead. LBJ just could not find an answer as the Lady Eagles added three more runs to take a commanding 7-2 lead.

In the sixth inning LBJ went on a two-out rally after Campos singled to get on in a scoring position. A triple by Alessandra Thatcher made it a 7-3 ball game.

LBJ attempted to rally and utilized back-to-back errors by Eagle Pass to put Landeros and Alexis Martinez on first and second base. A sacrifice bunt by Adamaris Ramirez moved them over one base. The rally fell short when Eagle Pass catcher Shannia Dunn picked off Landeros on third base. Jacquez finished off LBJ with a strikeout to Valerie Loyola to end the game sealing the Eagle Pass victory.

Cigarroa (2-13) fell to Roma 12-2 as the Lady Toros keep playing hard in search of their first district win.

On Monday Samantha Arce hit a two-RBI single to lift Alexander over Nixon 7-6 at the SAC. Heading into the seventh inning, Alexander was down 6-2 and rallied to score five runs in its final at-bat to pull out the victory.

Senior Krista Gamez picked up the victory in the circle. The top hitters for the Lady Bulldogs were Jazmine Rodriguez who had four hits, including an RBI while Gamez picked up two hits and an RBI.

Arce finished with two hits, including the game-winning RBI. Dea Martinez finished with two hits, Mia Rubio one hit and Alexia Gonzalez one RBI.

United South battled United on Wednesday the SAC at 7 p.m.

sports@lmtonline.com

Twitter: @claralmtsports

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

LBJ moves on to Regional Semis

LBJ defeated Donna North 2-1 in a tight Area Championship game. Brandon Mares scored the first goal on an assist from Christian Trevino. Alan Salazar scored the game-winner in the 69th minute. The Wolves played aggressively in the first half when the wind was to their backs. They struggled a little more in the second half when the sides switched. LBJ will play San Antonio Harlan (20-2, 16-0) in the Regional Quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday. LMT will have more information on that game when the schedule is finalized. marcus.trevino@lmtonline.com
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Pass, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Eagle Pass, TX
Sports
Laredo, TX
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

Soccer Playoff Roundup: LBJ, Alexander punch tickets to Regional Semifinals

The Alexander Bulldogs soccer team is heading on to the third round of the playoffs after taking down the La Joya Juarez Lincoln Huskies 4-2 in overtime Tuesday night. Senior midfielder Fernando Soldevilla was the hero of the night scoring three goals - his second consecutive hat trick - including two in overtime in which the Bulldogs actually scored three goals. Head coach Daniel Hermosillo has been thrilled with Soldevilla's performance in the playoffs. "We are so, so glad. So, so proud of him," he said. "Because we've been waiting for him in district. This was the...
LAREDO, TX
KTEN.com

Whitesboro softball beats S&S in windy Tuesday matchup

SADLER, Texas (KTEN) - In a windy Tuesday evening affair, Whitesboro softball beat S&S 3-1. It took a while for the bats to heat up, but Whitesboro scored first in the top of the fifth inning on back-to-back hits from Bradi Gallaway and Addi McBride.
WHITESBORO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves
Laredo Morning Times

LBJ beats Chiefs, wind in Area Round

No Laredo team came into this postseason with more confidence in its squad than LBJ. With goal scoring and defensive talent up and down the lineup, it was an arsenal just waiting to be unleashed. It has so much talent, in fact, that even when the Wolves won the district championship, they were still criticized for not living up to their potential at the end of the season. They did just enough to do that, and on Tuesday, just enough won them an Area Championship with a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Donna North after a game that...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander moves on to Regional Semis with second OT win

The Alexander Bulldogs soccer team is heading on to the third round of the playoffs after taking down the La Joya Juarez Lincoln Huskies 4-2 in overtime Tuesday night. Senior midfielder Fernando Soldevilla was the hero of the night scoring three goals - his second consecutive hat trick - including two in overtime in which the Bulldogs actually scored three goals. Head coach Daniel Hermosillo has been thrilled with Soldevilla's performance in the playoffs. "We are so, so glad. So, so proud of him," he said. "Because we've been waiting for him in district. This was the...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

United takes first in City Tennis; United South earns second

All of the local tennis teams in Laredo took part in the City Tournament over the weekend and United came out in first place with wins in mixed doubles and boys doubles. Coming in second place in the tournament was United South as it was able to get a victory in girls' doubles as well as a second-place finish in girls' singles, and in third was Zapata as it earned third in girls' singles and second and third in boys' doubles. While Alexander did not place as a team it did earn first place in boys' singles as...
LAREDO, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Coyotes top Cats, even baseball season record at 8-8

The Uvalde Coyotes scored 14 times in the second inning Tuesday night and rolled to a 14-2 baseball victory over the Carrizo Springs Wildcats. Playing before a large crowd at Marvin Kolinek Field, the Coyotes snapped a two-game losing streak via the 10-run rule victory. Chris Mata doubled and collected...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

TAMIU baseball faces off with Texas A&M Kingsville starting Friday

TAMIU head baseball coach Philip Middleton isn't going to be surprised by anything Texas A&M Kingsville does in the four-game series scheduled for this weekend. Middleton coached at TAMUK for seven years and played a part in the recruitment of many players currently on the team's roster. So when he talks about the players on that team, he knows what he's talking about and he knows what they can do at the plate and on the mound. "They're a good offensive club with some veteran guys in their lineup," he said. "We have some of the benefit that...
KINGSVILLE, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
525
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy