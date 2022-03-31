LBJ beats Chiefs, wind in Area Round

LBJ defeated Donna North 2-1 in the Area Championship on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The Wolves will play San Antonio Harlen in the Regional Quarterfinals. (Marcus Trevino /Laredo Morning Times)

No Laredo team came into this postseason with more confidence in its squad than LBJ.

With goal scoring and defensive talent up and down the lineup, it was an arsenal just waiting to be unleashed.

It has so much talent, in fact, that even when the Wolves won the district championship, they were still criticized for not living up to their potential at the end of the season.

They did just enough to do that, and on Tuesday, just enough won them an Area Championship with a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Donna North after a game that combined moments of individual shine with cool focus and fortune.

“I’m very happy for the boys. They did great,” coach Eduardo Silva said. “We possessed the ball. We had a lot of shots from outside the box. We capitalized on a corner-kick set play and then on another set play. We executed.”

LBJ, a defensive-minded team, played more aggressively on offense than any other game this season, especially in the first half.

The team studied Donna North’s film and realized their defense could be exposed.

“We dominated most of the time,” Silva said. “We created a lot of opportunities on the outside. We were already expecting that.”

Most days, playing in the wind isn’t noticeable on either side. But Ramiro Barrera Middle School’s field is elevated above the rest of Roma giving speedy winds a free path to interfere.

Brandon Mares scored the opening goal on an assist from Christian Trevino. It came after several other shot attempts from outside the box.

Silva said the wind worked toward the team’s benefit in the first half.

“We had the wind on our back, so that helped us out even more,” Silva said. “We figured that it would change in the second half and right away they sent a long ball, and it was quite dangerous.”

The second half turned into an incongruous battle against the opponent and the accelerating wind for both teams.

The timing seemed off after being precise with passes in the first half. The ball was skewed to the west and it was prevented from reaching further distances down the field.

This influenced the way officials called the game.

Donna North was pushing the ball down the field when an LBJ defender came in to stop it. The ball moved further west than expected, and the defender followed it, but he inadvertently ran into the attacking Donna North player.

The official blew his whistle and awarded Donna North a free kick just outside the box. The go-ahead shot hit the crossbar.

Alan Salazar scored the game-winner in the 69th minute.

He said the goal was one of his proudest moments.

“I’m very happy with how we performed. It feels good,” Salazar said. “Coach told us what we have next and we’re ready.”

The Wolves are faced with a Regional Quarterfinal matchup with San Antonio Harlan (22-2, 16-0). The Hawks defeated Brownsville Rivera 2-0 and have allowed two goals in their last 11 games.

Read tomorrow’s paper for a more extensive preview.

