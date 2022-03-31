Spring training report: Rays at Braves, 1:05

Rays starter Luis Patino will make his first game appearance of the spring today against the Braves in North Port. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

The Rays make the short trip to North Port today to take on the Braves, with starter Luis Patino making his first game appearance of the spring. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Patino was slated to start March 22 but was scratched due to discomfort in his shoulder, which turned out to be what the team said was a minor issue. He threw a bullpen session on March 23 and then live batting practice on Saturday.

With Patino working in the big-league game, veteran Corey Kluber will throw a live batting practice session back in Port Charlotte.

Kiermaier has been out a week with left groin tightness; Meadows had developed a minor oblique issue since last playing on Sunday.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Braves:

• • •

