CNE softball tops East Clinton 12-1

Lisbon 14 East 1 F/5 - Click here for full highlights. Canfield 5 Oregon Clay 0 - Canfield pitcher throws no-hitter: click here for more. Chaney 6 Leetonia 4 - Game postponed in top of 6th inning due to darkness as the game started late. Click here for full highlights. The game will resume on Thursday, April 21 and be followed up by another match between the Cowboys and Bears.
Elyria Catholic coach Jim Piazza had a lot of success in LaGrange Community Park over his long coaching career with the Keystone Wildcats. In his return to his old home diamond on April 2, the Panthers delivered him two wins in their doubleheader to Howland and GlenOak. Fast starts from...
What a night of softball it was for Crestview senior Kaedyn Sutton, who gave up zero hits as the Rebels beat Newton Falls, 1-0. Sutton struck out 16 batters and earned the victory, going a full seven innings. Sutton, Brenna Figley and Karsyn Moore each collected hits to lead Crestview.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown softball took to Mylan Park to host Steubenville Saturday afternoon. A strong top of the third for the Big Red put them up 4-0, nad while the Mohigans were able to get two runs on the board, it wasn’t enough to pull them ahead.
The Canfield baseball team was one of a few local teams to play ball on Friday. Following an incredible outing, the Cardinals are glad they took the diamond amid cold temperatures on the road against Oregon Clay. That's because standout pitcher and Ohio State commit Landon Beidelschies threw a complete-game no-hitter in the Cardinals 5-0 win.
In the Battle of Holmes County, it was West Holmes delivering the knockout punch twice to sweep Hiland. The key was pitching for the Knights as Matthew Weaver, Hunter Ryan, Noah Clark and Blake McCombs combined to keep the Hawks at bay. Weaver (3 Ks) and Clark (7 Ks) both earned wins for West Holmes as McCombs and Ryan combined for five strikeouts and two hits over five innings of work.
CASTALIA — Margaretta hosted its Polar Bear Relays on Saturday, but it was an individual record by JT Patrick that gained the biggest notice. Patrick broke a 30-year school record in the shot put, setting the new mark with a throw of 54 feet, 7.5 inches. Patrick combined with...
Comments / 0