CNE softball tops East Clinton 12-1

In the Battle of Holmes County, it was West Holmes delivering the knockout punch twice to sweep Hiland. The key was pitching for the Knights as Matthew Weaver, Hunter Ryan, Noah Clark and Blake McCombs combined to keep the Hawks at bay. Weaver (3 Ks) and Clark (7 Ks) both earned wins for West Holmes as McCombs and Ryan combined for five strikeouts and two hits over five innings of work.

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO