ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

UToledo Spring Festival of New Music Features Professor, Composer March 31

utoledo.edu
 2 days ago

This year’s Spring Festival of New Music features the music of Dr. David Jex, a composer and professor of music at The University of Toledo. The free, public event...

news.utoledo.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Two-day Candler Park Music Festival reclaims spring dates

ATLANTA — Music fan pleasers Rival Entertainment brought Candler Park Music Festival roaring back to life with an early fall date in 2021. This year the two-day festival will be reclaiming its late-spring dates and inviting fans back to Candler Park for music, food, and art on June 3-4. The 14th edition of this neighborhood favorite festival will showcase The Disco Biscuits; Grace Potter; Trouble No More — celebrating the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band and featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Daniel Donato, Dylan Niederauer, Jack Ryan, Peter Levin and Roosevelt Collier; Yonder Mountain String Band; Twiddle; Andy Frasco & The U.N.; Cha Wa; CBDB; The Orange Constant, and Webster. Accompanying the live performances will be a hand-picked selection of some of the city’s best food trucks and vendors and an artist market showcasing a wide range of makers.
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit News

Women, Black composers featured in 2022-2023 DSO season

Composers of color, women and living composers will all be featured in the new season of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, which will also include favorites such as Stravinsky's "Firebird," Beethoven's Eight Symphony and Mahler’s "Resurrection" Symphony. Unveiled Tuesday, the 2022-23 season of the DSO's PVS Classical Series and PNC...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHNT-TV

Indian Culture Festival

The festival is free to the public and kicks off a six-week series of art exhibitions and performances. Much of the art has been inspired by nature as well as traditional Indian folktales.
FESTIVAL
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#Lycoming College#Art#The University Of Toledo#Utoledo#The Ohio Arts Council
The Daily South

Welcome Spring with the 2022 Savannah Music Festival

Savannah is famous for many things—its green squares, historic architecture, and cobblestone riverfront among them—but did you know it's also a destination for hearing world-class music? Those in the know are well aware that the Savannah Music Festival is one of the city's can't-miss events. It's been bringing live music to the city since 1989, and this spring's festival promises to be one of the best yet.
SAVANNAH, GA
Standard-Examiner

It’s Bach: Festival honoring classical composer returning to Ogden

The Ogden Bach Fest, presented by Onstage Ogden, is back to full scale in its fourth year, with five days of free community concerts and events celebrating the works of the musical genius. From March 28 to April 1, organs will shake the ceilings in churches around town and Bach-inspired vinyl will spin between the choirs and birthday cupcakes.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
operawire.com

Innsbruck Festival of Early Music Announces New Artistic Direction

The Innsbruck Festival of Early Music announced its plans for a new artistic direction beginning in Sept. 2023. The focus is a structural reformatting to increase the longevity and resilience of the festival. First, the festival plans to implement a three to five-year rotation for its management team. Currently heading...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
Rutherford Source

New Music for You This Week: March 21, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music. Dance Fever, the fifth album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release on May 13. Single “My Love” just debuted alongside a video by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde.
MUSIC
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Unbelievably Low Ticket Prices

Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
ARCADIA, WI
Sedona.Biz

Festival presents ‘Anything Goes The Musical’ on screen: March 27 & 30

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical premiere of “Anything Goes The Musical” showing March 27 and 30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Don’t miss “Anything Goes”, ‘the show of the year’ (The Telegraph) and a ‘fizzing tonic for our times’ [...] The post Festival presents ‘Anything Goes The Musical’ on screen: March 27 & 30 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Holi celebrations: Spring festival to welcome new season with colors, music

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Spring is right around the corner now, signaling the start of warmer temperatures and sunnier skies. The Hindu festival of Holi, officially celebrated March 18, is one of many cultural holidays that welcomes the season with colorful powder, food, celebratory music and dance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX West Texas

Holland Symposium to feature award-winning composer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will present Julie Giroux, an Emmy Award-winning composer and orchestrator, as the featured speaker for the 2022 E. James Holland University Symposium Friday, March 25. Giroux will deliver two presentations during the symposium and both are free and open to the public.
SAN ANGELO, TX
TBR News Media

Celebrate the promise of a new season with Swing Into Spring Festival

After a two year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Swing into Spring Jazz Festival makes a triumphant return from March 22 to March 27. A co-creation of Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn and The Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel, the concert series, established in 2018, features local artists playing live music at multiple restaurants and shops in the Stony Brook and Setauket area. Performances will also take place at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts and The Jazz Loft.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy