(WTRF) — Some lawmakers have proposed that the federal government offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help drivers out at the gas pump, says CBS. According to CBS, Americans are facing rising costs across the board, including a possible $2,000 increase in goods plus and extra $1,000 at the grocery store. CBS notes this is the “steepest rise in inflation since 1982.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO