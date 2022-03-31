Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office announces new K-9

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tips from the community led to multiple arrests Monday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. “On March 14, 2022, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Patrol Division, and Civil Division received tips of narcotics sales and distribution on Twin Pines Road in the Town of Brunswick,” a news release states. “Sheriff’s Office deputies along with North Carolina Probation and Parole, Whiteville Police Department, and North Carolina ALE responded to 667 Twin Pines Road to find an amount of narcotics and a number of guns present. A search warrant was executed at the premises where the following items were seized.”

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO