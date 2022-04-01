ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Eric Church Announces ‘1 of a Kind Free Show’ After Canceling Concert to Attend Duke-UNC Game

By Sarah Hearon
Eric Church performs the national anthem with Jazmine Sullivan before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Florida on February 7, 2021. Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock

UPDATE 4/1/22 5:47 p.m. ET

Church released a statement on Friday, April 1, to his San Antonio ticket holders after canceling his weekend show to attend a college basketball game.

“Thank you, San Antonio, for letting me take my family to this game,” he wrote. “It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks.”

The North Carolina native revealed that he would be putting on a “one of a kind free show” at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, on Friday, September 2, for anyone who bought tickets for his now-canceled April performance. “Details to be announced soon,” he promised.

Original story below

All is fair in love and basketball? Eric Church wrote an email to everyone set to attend his Saturday, April 2, concert, explaining he was canceling the show to watch the University of North Carolina play Duke in the NCAA tournament.

“This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” the 44-year-old country star wrote.

Church noted that it’s the “most selfish” action to ask his fans, known as the “Choir,” to “give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community.”

The “Heart on Fire” crooner continued: “However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

Church concluded his statement with a quote from the late North Carolina Tar Heels announcer Woody Durham, writing, “Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do,’ thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”

Social media users — and those set to attend Saturday’s scheduled show at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas — have been vocal about the decision.

“Tell your friend Eric church he owes me $460 for my hotel in San Antonio,” one person posted .

Another fan wrote , “Eric Church didn’t cancel when his whole band had covid but he did cancel for a basketball game 😭 ngl I’d be pisssssssed if I had those tickets.”

“$800 airfare for two from Miami to Austin, $950 car rental, $500/night hotel on the river in San Antonio, $2000 for 2 front row tickets ( second time) all for naught,” a third Twitter user wrote . “I hope North Carolina wins for your sake. I’m beyond disappointed. Damn bro. @ericchurch.”

Other users appreciated Church’s candidness, with one person tweeting , “Kudos to Eric Church for being up front about canceling the show to watch his Heels in the FF could’ve easily came up with a BS excuse lol.”

Church has yet to address the backlash or reschedule the show. Us Weekly reached out for comment.

Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
Racing News

Budweiser called when Dale Earnhardt Jr had the largest beer order in NC

The NASCAR driver was a proud user of his sponsors product but it got their attention when it was more than any location in the entire state of North Carolina. At the height of Dale Earnhardt Jr’s fame, he drove the No. 8 car, sponsored by Budweiser. Yet, being the face of an entire sport meant that he wasn’t able to partake in his sponsors product without creating a public stir.
MOTORSPORTS
