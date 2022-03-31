ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Unstoppable efficiency

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Jokic provided 37 points (15-19 FG, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash drops truth bombs on Nets’ Ben Simmons situation

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a playoff run without one of its primary stars. Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be ready, Ben Simmons won’t be. Although trading James Harden seemed to be the Nets’ only real choice, trading for Simmons proved to be costly. Durant, in an MVP-caliber season, will likely be heading home early because of the team’s inability to remain high in the standings.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Austin Rivers ejected on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Rivers was assessed a second technical foul for "throwing an elbow" and will not return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers. Rivers will finish Wednesday's game with 3 points and 3 rebounds in 19 minutes...
NBA
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell pours in 29 as Jazz top short-handed Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Rudy Gobert amassed 25 points and 17 rebounds and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson added 19 points off the bench against his former team and...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Donovan Mitchell pours in game-high 29 points in win over Lakers

Donovan Mitchell chipped in 29 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one steal, and one turnover in Thursday's victory versus the Lakers. Mitchell kept the momentum going, and was able to knock down four treys after missing all four attempts from beyond the arc against the Clippers on Tuesday night. In addition, his lone turnover accounted for his least in a contest since February 9th versus the Warriors. Mitchell will look to stay hot against that very team on Saturday evening.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Aaron Goordon throw down insane reverse alley-oop for Nuggets

Denver and Minnesota put on a show, one that was mostly Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Nikola Jokic in a showdown of two of the league’s best centers. But Aaron Gordon added to the entertainment as well and showed he still has some highlight dunks in him. Gordon skied for an...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
FOX59

Jokic leads Nuggets past Pacers 125-118

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Denver Nuggets hold off the Indiana Pacers 125-118 on Wednesday night. The Nuggets led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter before the Pacers stormed back. Indiana led 102-100 with 7:40 left in […]
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Modest output in loss

Towns supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-102 loss to the Raptors. Towns was efficient from the field and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds en route to his third double-double over his last seven games, but his modest production wasn't enough as the Timberwolves were blown out by the Raptors. The talented big man has struggled offensively as of late, averaging just 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.0 minutes over his last four games. He'll look to bounce back Friday against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Reverts back to bench role

Hernangomez will come off the bench in Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Hernangomez will return to the bench Thursday as typical starter Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is returning from an extended absence. The forward started in seven of the Jazz's last eight games and averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.6 minutes over that stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Upgraded to questionable

Beasley (ankle) participated in the team's morning shootaround and has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports. The 2016 first-round pick was previously listed as out, and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said earlier this week that Beasley isn't "anywhere close" to...
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL

