BRISTOL – People can learn about 3D printers and laser cutters available at Bristol Public Library at a program that will be held this Thursday. The program, "Maker Machines" will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the computer lab of the library at 5 High St. Visitors will be able to learn what makes machines such as the "Makerbot 3D Printer" and "Glowforge 3D Laser Cutter" work and how to use them. They will see the machines at work and be able to see samples of items created by them. When the program is concluded, they will be able to bring home a small souvenir produced by the machines.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO