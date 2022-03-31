ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Bounces back in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hyland produced 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Latest Rumors Surrounding Indiana Pacers Heading Into Offseason

A handful of years ago with Paul George, David West, George Hill and others, the Indiana Pacers were a formidable playoff team in the Eastern Conference and from 2011-2014, they had gone four straight seasons making the NBA playoffs, two years in which they made the Eastern Conference Finals. Then...
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Suns match franchise wins record

2022-03-31 06:13:38 GMT+00:00 - Chris Paul hit the game's final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pacers takeaways: The Jays propel C's in bounceback win

The Boston Celtics snapped their two-game skid with a hard-fought win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, 128-123. It was hardly a cakewalk for the C's against the 13th-place Pacers at TD Garden. Despite missing several key players, Indiana hit shot after shot against Boston's top-ranked defense and kept it close until the final buzzer.
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Now Calling Out James Harden as Sixers' Slide Continues

When you sign James Harden you sign up for the full James Harden experience and sometimes that can be frustrating. The contact-seeking lefty had a night to forget on Thursday, missing 11 of the 15 shots he took in a disappointing loss to the suddenly decent Detroit Pistons. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and need to string some wins together immediately to ensure multiple rounds of home-court advantage.
NBA
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, line, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, Final Four bets from proven model

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) clash in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looks to advance to the title game in his last season coaching the program. This will be the first time these two universities square off in the NCAA Tournament. These teams split the season series 1-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KARE 11

Siakam has triple-double, Raptors rout Wolves

TORONTO, ON — Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points and the Toronto Raptors strengthened their hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-102 Wednesday night. Toronto...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Pacers#Vcu#Fg
fantasypros.com

Robert Covington explodes for career-high 43 against Milwaukee

RoCo nearly doubled his previous career-high of 22 points on Friday, as he hit 11 treys, tying the league-high mark in a game for 2022. Covington scored 33 points in the second-half alone, and had a pair of threes late in the game that just missed for a chance at 50. Both teams rested several starters on Friday, but the Clippers came away with a convincing 153-119 victory, their highest regular-season scoring total in franchise history. Los Angeles will finish the regular-season at home, and take on the Pelicans on Sunday.
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis lead MVP futures battle

With the end of the NBA season a little more than a week away, futures bettors have their eyes locked on a contentious finish to the MVP race. Will the dominant Joel Embiid end the best season of his career with his first MVP trophy? Can Giannis Antetokounmpo earn his third award as he tries to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to another title? Or will the wizardry of Nikola Jokic — who leads the Denver Nuggets in every major statistical category — help him repeat as league MVP?
NBA
numberfire.com

Bojan Bogdanovic starting for Jazz on Thursday, Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench

Utah Jazz guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bogdanovic will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Juan Hernangomez moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.20 minutes against the Lakers. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jalen Smith scores 15 off bench in loss to Nuggets

Pacers F Jalen Smith contributed 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with seven rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench in a 125-118 loss to Denver. Jalen Smith notched double digits in scoring for the 16th time in 19 games since coming over from Phoenix via trade. The Maryland product is averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds 1.0 blocks in 24.9 minutes across 19 games since joining Indiana via trade. Smith has gone from a fantasy afterthought who showed an occasional flash in Phoenix to a fantasy asset offering discount value in Indiana.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Shines with 21 points, 12 boards

Howard ended with 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 loss to Utah. Howard needed to step up in the absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot), and he came through with his first double-double since late February. The veteran center even converted his first three-pointer since Dec. 9. Howard has posted two performances of 20-plus points over his past four games, but he combined for just eight points in the other two contests over that span. With Davis expected to return Friday, Howard could see his playing time drop after logging at least 24 minutes in four of his last six appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in loss

Embiid racked up 37 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 102-94 loss to the Pistons. The big man continues to keep his name front of mind for MVP voters, scoring 30 or more points for the seventh time in his last 10 games while picking up his eighth double-double over that same stretch. Embiid has a chance to become the first 76er to lead the NBA in scoring since Allen Iverson in 2004-05, but he'll need to out-produce LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo over the final days of the season to do it.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Upgraded to questionable

Beasley (ankle) participated in the team's morning shootaround and has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports. The 2016 first-round pick was previously listed as out, and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said earlier this week that Beasley isn't "anywhere close" to...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Modest output in loss

Towns supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-102 loss to the Raptors. Towns was efficient from the field and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds en route to his third double-double over his last seven games, but his modest production wasn't enough as the Timberwolves were blown out by the Raptors. The talented big man has struggled offensively as of late, averaging just 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.0 minutes over his last four games. He'll look to bounce back Friday against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones (hand) doubtful for Grizzlies' Friday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (hand) is doubtful to play in Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Jones is unlikely to be active after the Grizzlies' guard experienced recent left hand soreness. In a tough spot against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, De'Anthony Melton should see more minute at the guard positions.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy