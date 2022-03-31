ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Foster volunteer prepares to welcome 100th kitten

bestfriends.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCherri Gillmore has a knack for helping unsocialized kittens, and together with her cat, Simon, she’s encouraging children to feel confident reading aloud. One of the first things you’re likely to see when you visit Cherri Gillmore’s home in Truckee, California, is a large dog crate atop a blanketed table, smack...

bestfriends.org

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truckee, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
Truckee, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Truckee, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
TODAY.com

Animal shelters warn of a looming crisis and call on Americans to help

When the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced animal shelters across the country to close their doors, Americans answered the desperate calls for help by adopting and fostering pets. Now as we head into the third year of the pandemic, a new crisis looms — so rescue advocates are hoping...
PETS
98.3 The KEY

Adorable Cat Poses Like a Centerfold in Adoption Profile Picture

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another great cat up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Hubert is a bundle of energy and LOVES playing with the small dogs in his current home. He will cuddle with them, wrestle with them, and genuinely loves just about any attention he can receive.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kitten#Cat#Therapy Dogs#Fur#Best Friends
DogTime

Before You Return That Rescue Dog To The Shelter…

You can give people resources that might help keep their pup. Here are some ways to deal with problems before you return your dog to the shelter. The post Before You Return That Rescue Dog To The Shelter… appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KEVN

YFS preparing for 25th Kids Fair, needing more volunteers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 25th anniversary Youth & Family Services Kids Fair is just a few weeks away and they’re still on the hunt for volunteers. “The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will become a giant playground for babies to pre-teens at the Youth & Family Services Kids Fair. For 25 years now, the YFS Kids Fair has been a success, raising money for programs and educational activities for more than 13,000 children and their families in western South Dakota,” said Kaite Flemming, a YFS volunteer, and Kids Fair coordinator. “This year, Kids Fair has more than 75 booths full of hands-on activities, games, and live entertainment, making this year the biggest yet. This year the Kids Fair introduced a few new activities for kids, and one, in particular, appears to be the fan-favorite. Some kids, on the other hand, preferred to keep it simple, and just jump as high as possible. If you didn’t have the chance to take your child to the fair Friday, don’t worry, you can catch all of the action Saturday and Sunday.”
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy